 MP News: After 13 Years, Indore Dismantles BRTS Corridor Fast, Mayor Says Major Traffic Relief Within Month
Nearly 13 years after the creation of the dedicated Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) corridor, the city has intensified efforts to dismantle the structure to ease traffic flow. Late on Monday night, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and municipal commissioner Dilip Yadav conducted an inspection from GPO to Shivaji Vatika Square, reviewing the ongoing removal work.

Dheeraj MishraUpdated: Saturday, November 22, 2025, 11:59 AM IST
Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly 13 years after the creation of the dedicated Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) corridor, the city has intensified efforts to dismantle the structure to ease traffic flow.

Late on Monday night, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and municipal commissioner Dilip Yadav conducted an inspection from GPO to Shivaji Vatika Square, reviewing the ongoing removal work.

The Mayor instructed the executing agency to ensure that the dismantling process remains safe and causes minimum disruption to commuters. He reiterated that smooth and efficient traffic movement is the top priority for the administration. “The work is progressing swiftly while maintaining safety standards. The public will start witnessing major changes within the next month,” he said. Additional commissioner Abhay Rajnangaonkar and representatives of the BRTS removal agency were also present during the inspection.

The BRTS corridor -- once envisioned as a modern public transport solution -- has faced consistent criticism in recent years for creating bottlenecks, reducing motorable space, and complicating signal management across the arterial AB Road and associated stretches.

In the past weeks, various portions of the corridor, including areas near Shivaji Vatika and the stretch around the BJP office, have already been partially dismantled, though some sections temporarily became parking spots for vehicles, adding to congestion concerns.

According to officials, one entire side of the divider will be removed within a month, after which the remaining structures will be cleared at an accelerated pace. The aim is to open up wider carriageways, streamline turning movements, and reduce chaotic merging that has long troubled commuters.

The administration believes that the rapid progress on this long-pending project will significantly improve traffic management and ease daily travel for lakhs of residents. With major portions of the BRTS set to disappear soon, Indore is preparing for a redesigned road network that promises smoother, safer and more efficient mobility.

