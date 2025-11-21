Indore News: Valuable Land About ₹60 Crore Freed In Mhow | representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Under the leadership of Sub-Divisional Officer of Mhow Rakesh Parmar, a significant revenue action was carried out in the cantonment town on Friday.

A team of the district administration freed approximately 18 bighas of government land from illegal occupation. The estimated market value of the freed land is about Rs 60 crore. The land was illegally occupied for the last 40 years.

According to an official information, the said land is freed from encroachment and handed over to the Housing Board. The land was occupied by encroachers for a long time and was not being used for government purposes.

A joint team of revenue, police, and the Municipal Corporation reached at the site and took action to remove the encroachment. The revenue staff demarcated the land on the spot and formally took possession of the land. The administration formally transferred the land, freed from encroachment, to the Madhya Pradesh Housing and Infrastructure Board.

Collector Verma stated that illegal encroachments on government land in the district will not be tolerated under any circumstances and similar strict and effective action will continue.