 Indore News: PWD Orders Probe After Government Quarter Tenders Awarded At Deeply Discounted Rates
The Public Works Department has launched a detailed inquiry into civil maintenance tenders in Indore’s Residency area after complaints alleged that contracts for government quarters were being awarded at rates 55–73 percent below official estimates.

Friday, November 21, 2025
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Public Works Department has launched a detailed inquiry into civil maintenance tenders in Indore’s Residency area after complaints alleged that contracts for government quarters were being awarded at rates 55–73 percent below official estimates.

The department is now examining whether such steep discounts compromised the quality of work and whether tender approvals bypassed key administrative procedures.

Records show that tenders for L3 and L4 quarters were repeatedly awarded to contractors, including Pragati Metal and AKM, at unusually low rates. In one case, a work estimated at Rs 19 lakh was allotted for just Rs 5.4 lakh, prompting concerns over whether repairs could be executed at such low cost.

Acting on the complaints, Superintending Engineer Yogendra Kumar inspect the completed work. While he did not find major defects in plastering, painting and flooring, he flagged serious gaps in administrative oversight.

He noted that tenders were often issued without field inspections, demand notes lacked verification, and approvals were granted without reviewing previous work orders.

Executive Engineer Jaidav Gautam defended the low bids, stating that Madhya Pradesh has no rule or minimum threshold for tender rates, and that the lowest eligible bidder must be awarded the work under the online system.

Yogendra Kumar has submitted his report, and PWD headquarters is expected to order stronger documentation and supervisory controls.

