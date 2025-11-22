 Indore News: Swimming Teacher’s Suicide By Jumping From Sixth Floor; Man Jailed For Live-In-Partner’s Suicide
Rau police registered a case of abetment to suicide against a man for the suicide of his live-in-partner on Wednesday night and sent him to jail, an official said on Friday. The 35-year-old woman committed suicide by jumping from the sixth floor of a residential building in Palash Complex on Wednesday night, following an argument with her partner over a 10-minute delay in picking her up

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 22, 2025, 09:16 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: Swimming Teacher’s Suicide By Jumping From Sixth Floor; Man Jailed For Live-In-Partner’s Suicide | File Pic (Representative Photo)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Rau police registered a case of abetment to suicide against a man for the suicide of his live-in-partner on Wednesday night and sent him to jail, an official said on Friday. The 35-year-old woman committed suicide by jumping from the sixth floor of a residential building in Palash Complex on Wednesday night, following an argument with her partner over a 10-minute delay in picking her up.

According to the police, the deceased, Nikita Kajariya, a resident of Palash Complex, had been living with her live-in partner, Aseem Rajan of Gwalior, for the past 10 years. Nikita worked as a swimming teacher in a prominent school of the city.   

Rau police station in-charge Rajpal Singh Rathore said that the couple used to have frequent disputes over trivial affairs. On Wednesday, Aseem came 10 minutes late to pick her up from Rajiv Gandhi Square Bus stop.

After they returned home, an argument broke out over this delay. During the quarrel, Nikita allegedly first removed the gas pipe and tried to set herself on fire. Shortly afterward, in a fit of anger, she jumped from the sixth floor of her balcony.

