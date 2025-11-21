Indore News: Five Shops Fined Of Over ₹12.83 Lakh For Selling Liquor At Higher Or Lower From MRP, MSP | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Excise Department took a major action against 5 liquor shops in the district for violating the fixed maximum and minimum selling prices of liquor and fined Rs over Rs 12.83 lakh on Friday.

According to the officials, the department registered cases against the license holders of composite liquor shops located at Ramkrishnabagh, Kanadiya village, Khajuriya, Budhaniya, and Depalpur (Shop No. 2). These shops were found selling liquor at rates higher or lower than the approved prices.

Assistant Excise Commissioner Abhishek Tiwari presented these cases before the district collector Shivam Verma for further action against the liquor contractors. After reviewing the violations, the collector imposed a total penalty of ₹12,83,918 on the shops. The license holders will not receive any discount or compensation on this penalty amount.

In the past seven months, the department has registered 27 such cases of irregularities by liquor contractors. Out of these, penalties worth Rs 68,40,153 have already been imposed in 26 cases. Apart from this, 3627 cases were registered for violation of other rules and fines of around Rs 72 lakh were collected in 2950 of these cases. Overall, the Assistant Excise Commissioner has generated an additional revenue of Rs 1.28 crore through these actions.

The Excise Department, under the guidance of the district collector, will continue strict action against those involved in illegal liquor sales in the district.