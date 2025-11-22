IIT-Indore Holds 2-Day Skill Development Training Programme In Simrol; 190 Workers Participate

MP NEWS: IIT Indore Holds Two-day Skill Development Training Programme At Goshala | FP Photo

Indore(Madhya Pradesh): The Centre for Rural Development and Technology (CRDT) at the Indian Institute of Technology Indore conducted a two-day Skill Development Training Programme on 19–20 November 2025 at the Goshala, Nayagaon, under Gram Panchayat Simrol in Indore.

The programme was organised under the DST-SEED project titled “Livelihood Interventions for Scheduled Caste Workers through ‘Shramik Vikas’ Community-Based Training Programmes in Simrol Block of Indore District, Madhya Pradesh.”

The training primarily focused on three key areas:

Techniques in Organic Farming

Construction Materials and Related Skill Development

Post-Harvest Solutions Using PDI Systems

A total of 190 participants from the Simrol Block actively took part in practical sessions, demonstration workshops, and expert interactions. The programme aimed to strengthen participants’ technical understanding, employability, and sustainable livelihood skills.

Faculty members and technical experts from IIT Indore briefed the participants on modern organic farming practices, efficient use of locally available construction materials, and advanced post-harvest management technologies. This initiative reflects CRDT’s commitment to rural empowerment, technological outreach, and inclusive development.

Local panchayat representatives and community leaders appreciated IIT Indore and the DST-SEED programme for their efforts in bringing skill-oriented training initiatives to rural regions. The programme concluded with an interactive session and the distribution of study material to the participants.

This training marks another significant step under the “Shramik Vikas” mission toward providing skill development opportunities and technology-driven rural solutions to underprivileged communities.