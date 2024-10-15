 ATM Tampering: Card Skimmers Found In Bagsewaniya & Ayodhya Nagar; Accused Dupes Victims Of Over ₹5 Lakh
HomeBhopalATM Tampering: Card Skimmers Found In Bagsewaniya & Ayodhya Nagar; Accused Dupes Victims Of Over ₹5 Lakh

According to the Chunabhatti police, the unidentified accused had been caught on the CCTV cameras installed at the ATM booth at the Manisha market area, and a search for him has been launched.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, October 15, 2024, 12:40 AM IST
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The unidentified accused, who had tampered with an ATM in the Manisha market area a week ago, and cloned ATM cards of two persons to dupe them of Rs 2.2 lakh, had also installed card skimmer at two ATMs in Bagsewaniya and Ayodhya Nagar areas lately, the police reported on Monday.

The accused, as per police, has duped three more persons by cloning their ATM cards, and siphoned off Rs 5 lakh from their bank accounts in total. According to the Chunabhatti police, the unidentified accused had been caught on the CCTV cameras installed at the ATM booth at the Manisha market area, and a search for him has been launched.

On Monday, two complainants in the Bagsewaniya area, and one from Ayodhya Nagar area approached their respective police stations, stating that the amount has been debited from their bank accounts. The complainants said that they had visited the ATMs in their respective areas to withdraw money.

When the police inspected the ATM, they found the skimmer device installed in the machine. The accused through the skimmer device cloned ATM cards and wiped off money from bank accounts of the customers. According to police, three new complainants have been duped of Rs 5 lakh in total, and a search has been expedited for the accused. 

