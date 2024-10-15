 Bhopal ₹1814 Crore Drug Haul: Three Arrested Remanded To Judicial Custody As NCB Investigates Supply Chain
The NCB and Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) busted an MD drug manufacturing factory in Bagroda and seized prepared and raw materials worth Rs 1,814 crore on October 6.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, October 15, 2024, 12:35 AM IST
article-image
Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A local court has sent three persons arrested in connection with the Bhopal drug haul case to judicial custody till October 26, officials said on Monday. So far, around ten suspects have been questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), but no new arrests have been made in the case.

The NCB and Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) busted an MD drug manufacturing factory in Bagroda and seized prepared and raw materials worth Rs 1,814 crore on October 6. Special public prosecutor Sunil Shrivastava stated that the three accused - Amit Chatruvedi, Sanyal Bane, and Harish Anjana - were presented before the court on Monday, which then remanded them to judicial custody until October 26.

It is informed that the NCB officials are cross-verifying the statements given by the accused before initiating any action against the people they have questioned. The NCB is focusing on the supply chain of the manufactured drugs, but has yet to achieve a breakthrough.

Accused misguiding authorities

People with knowledge of the matter said that the three accused are trying to implicate innocent people in the drug case. The authorities came across one such case where the accused attempted to drag an innocent man into the case and since then the officials are cross checking every statement of the accused. The officials are not making any arrests until they have all the required evidence against them.

Three labourers released

The NCB officials informed that the three labourers who were also detained by the Bhopal police, have been released after questioning. It is informed that the labourers were unaware of the things they were preparing. Amit Chatruvedi had told the labourers that they were working at a chemical factory and were preparing chemicals . As the labourers had no direct link in preparing the MD drug, the cops released them. NCB have all their details and they will be summoned if required.

