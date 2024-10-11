₹1814 Cr Drug Haul Aftermath: BJP Legislators, Councillors Open Front Against Drugs | Representative Images

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): People’s representatives have opened a front after a drugs’ factory was found in the state capital. All the public representatives – from the legislators to the councillors of the ruling party – have joined the campaign. After a video clip of BJP legislator Pradeep Patel bowing down at the feet of the additional superintendent of police (ASP) went viral on social, former minister and present legislator Ajay Vishnoi took the government to task.

Vishnoi made Patel’s photograph viral on social media and wrote: The government has left itself to the mercy of liquor contractors. Immediately after Vishnoi’s comments went viral, the Congress, too, came down heavily on the government.

Likewise, BJP councillor in Gwalior made a photograph of those –who were consuming liquor on road –viral on social media. When councillor Aparna Patel was posting the video, she threatened the ASP that if people were not prevented from consuming liquor on road, she would stage a sit-in outside the SP office. On Wednesday, legislator from Mauganj Pradeep Patel bowed at the feet of ASP urging him to stop sale of liquor.

Similarly, BJP legislator from Narayawali constituency in Sagar Pradeep Laria staged a sit-in outside the SP office in protest against the sale of liquor. Urban development minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, angry about sale of drugs in Indore, directed the police to act strictly against drug traffickers. There have been complains about the sale of liquor and drugs across the state.

The public representatives of the ruling party have opened a front against the government. Different types of drugs are being sold in the state. The public representatives said that it was not possible without police patronage. Congress legislator Arif Masood alleged that all types of drugs were selling in the state capital. This is happening under the patronage of police and administration, Masood said.