₹1814 Cr Drug Haul Aftermath: 10 Pharma Units Checked In Indore's Rau And Rangwasa Area | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In light of the seizure of a bulk amount of contraband drugs being manufactured in a pharmaceutical unit in Bhopal, a drive to check pharma such units started in the district on Thursday. On the first day, 10 units were checked.

Collector Asheesh Singh constituted inspection teams of industrial units to prevent drugs and synthetic drugs with the potential for abuse. In compliance with the instructions of Collector Singh, today 10 industrial institutions were inspected by a joint inspection team of ACP Rau Rubina Mizwani, tehsildar Rau Narayan Nandeda, drug inspector Anumehha Vivek Kaushal, Alkesh Yadav and manager District Trade and Industry Center Manoj Shukla under the leadership of SDM Rau Vinod Rathore in Rau Rangwasa Industrial Area.

SDM Rau Rathore said that today the team inspected Samchem, British Remedies, Totla Herbal Remedies, Winpro Herbal Organisation, Syndicate Herbal, M/s Harsh Healthcare, M/s Rajshahi Food Product, M/s Mishira Polychem, M/s Glister Pharma, M/s Ecosave System Private Limited in the industrial area of Rau. During the inspection, necessary guidelines were given to the managers of the concerned industries.