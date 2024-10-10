 ₹1,814 Cr Drug Haul: NCB, ATS Gujarat Meet Police Commissioner; Shop Owner Who Rented Shop To Drug Factory Owner, Arrested
Discussion on arrest and absconding accused held

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, October 10, 2024, 08:06 AM IST
₹1,814 Cr Drug Haul: NCB, ATS Gujarat Meet Police Commissioner; Shop Owner Who Rented Shop To Drug Factory Owner, Arrested | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Narcotic Control Bureau and ATS Gujarat teams called on Bhopal Police Commissioner to discuss ongoing drug manufacturing case, said the officials on Wednesday. Discussion on future action was also discussed. The police have arrested Amit Chaturvedi of Bhopal and Sanyal Bane of Nashik along with three labourers employed in the factory. On Tuesday, Katara Hills police seized raw material used for preparing the drugs. CP Harinarayanchari Mishra said that issues related to arrest of seven accused involved in the drug factory case were discussed. CP claimed that officials expressed satisfaction over support provided by the Bhopal police.

Shop Owner Who Rented Shop To Drug Factory Owner, Arrested

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Katara Hills police have arrested the shop owner who had rented the shop to the MD Drug factory operators, police said here on Wednesday. On Tuesday the police had seized raw material worth Rs 60 lakh, which can prepare Rs 350 crore finished drugs. The Katara Hills police came to know that Amit Chaturvedi, the accused in the drug case had taken a shop on rent at Ganesh Market in Rapdia village. DCP Sanjay Agrawal said that the shop owner Vishnu Patidar had rented his shop to Chaturvedi in July this year. Chaturvedi used to shift some goods by car to the Bagroda factory late at night. Patidar has been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 223 (failing to comply with a lawful order issued by a public servant) for not informing police about renting or leasing out land and detained for questioning, the official said. 

