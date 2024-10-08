₹1,814 Cr Drug Haul Case: Delhi Taking Feedback On Accused Harish Anjana’s Photos With Jagdish Devda

BJP's Jagdish Devda with Accused Harish Anjana |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The central leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken exception to the photographs of Jagdish Devda with the accused of drugs factory case Harish Anjana. The BJP leadership and the Union Government are collecting information about the links between Devda and Anjana.

According to sources, since the issue is very serious, the government is also gathering information through IB. Although Devda has cleared his stand on the issue, the government is inquiring into his relationship with the accused. Many photographs of Devda with Anjana went viral. The inquiry was going on into the reason for Devda’s letting Anjana to be near him, although a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against the accused.

Devda on Monday said, “Everybody clicks photographs with politicians.” There are, however, reports that Anjana campaigned for Devda during the assembly election. Apart from that, Anjana was with Devda during his mass- contact campaign. The BJP does not want to take any risk as the incident may put up a question mark on it.

According to sources, BJP’s state unit in-charge Mahendra Singh and its national co-organisational general secretary Shivprakash took feedback from the party’s state unit president VD Sharma. Information is being collected about the nexus between politicians, bureaucrats and drug traffickers.

Third controversy in 9 months

Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda has embroiled in the third controversy in nine months after the formation of the state government. After the Supreme Court removed the transport inspectors, Devda was on target. When the transport inspectors were recruited, Devda was the transport minister. Male candidates were recruited to the posts reserved for women. Devda was entangled in the controversy over the posting his OSD, when the notes written by him to the chief minister went viral.

Silence after Congress Worker’s names crop up

After the Congress worker Premsukh Patidar’s name figured in the drug trafficking, the Congress went into silent mode. Premsukh is the brother-in-law of party’s candidate from Suwasra constituency, Rakesh Patidar. After the police took Premsukh into custody, the Congress attack on the ruling party has lost its bite.