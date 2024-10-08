 ₹1,814 Cr Drug Haul Case: Judicial Team Certifies Factory Ops In Presence Of NCB, Two Accused & 3 Labourers
Till Tuesday evening, three operators and three labourers had been arrested in this regard.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, October 08, 2024, 11:24 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Five-member judicial team examined and certified seizures made by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) from Bagroda factory in presence of two operators and three labourers on Tuesday.
On Saturday, ATS and NCB had raided the factory and seized banned MD drug valued at Rs 1,814 crore. Till Tuesday evening, three operators and three labourers had been arrested in this regard.

Special public prosecutor Sunil Shrivastava said that NCB had moved an application before the Court of judicial magistrate first class Kapil Borasi for “certification of correctness of the inventory, permit taking, photographs of seized items in the inventory and photographs as true, and permission to draw representative samples in court’s presence and certify correctness of the list of samples so drawn,” he said.

On Tuesday, the two accused Amit Prakashchandra Chaturvedi and Sanyal Bane were taken to the factory by the NCB officials. Later, a five-member team of magistrate and other staff reached the factory. After arrival of the judicial team, Katara Hills police brought the three labourers to the factory.
The prosecutor said that the magistrate later certified the seized items. It was also informed that the judicial team also visited the factory and inspected ongoing action of the NCB as well as of the ATS Gujarat.

Anjana too be brought to factory
Sources said that the two accused and three labourers had been kept at isolated places by the agencies. The sixth accused Harish Anajna had been arrested from Mandsaur and would be brought to family in near future, sources claims that he will also going to bring to the factory in near future.

