₹1,814 Cr Drug Haul: Factory Owner Arrested; Tracking 4 To 5 People Connected With Drug Factory Owner,' Says DIG | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): DCP (Zone-2) Sanjay Kumar Agrawal told Free Press factory owner SK Singh had been arrested. He had rented the factory to the two accused without police verification. This was a violation of the industry norms. He had been booked under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita (BNS), said the DCP. He further said that Singh had later sold the factory to a man named Jaideep Singh and police were looking for him.

In Ratlam, DIG Manoj Kumar Singh on Monday said that the police were tracking four to five people in connection with drug factory case of Bhopal.

Meanwhile, Gujarat ATS team stayed put in state on Monday too. The team had busted illegal drug factory in Bagrod on Sunday.

The team has not shared their plan with state police so far, said a senior official. Talking to Free Press, the DIG said that names of four to five people, including Prem Patidar and Shoaib Khan, connected with accused Harish Anjana have come to fore. The accused have connections in Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra, he said and added, We are verifying their links.

On Monday, searches were conducted in the house of Harish Anjana. The Gujarat ATS arrested the accused and took him away, he said. Denying any political pressure, he said that four cases under the NDPS Act were registered against Harish. He further said that despite police opposition, Harish had managed to secure bail from the high court.