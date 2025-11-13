 Bhopal Power Cut November 14: Power To Remain Disrupted In Sahara Colony, Galaxy Colony & More Check Full List
The electricity department has announced a power shutdown in several areas of Bhopal on Thursday, November 14, due to departmental maintenance work.

Harshita Rawat
Updated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 09:58 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The electricity department has announced a power shutdown in several areas of Bhopal on Thursday, November 14, due to departmental maintenance work. Power supply will remain off in the following areas during the given times:

Area: Patel Nagar, Oriental College, Gayatri Hospital, Shubham Green Colony, Raisen Road and nearby areas
Time: 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Area: Sahara Colony, Radha Krishna Colony, 11 Mile Tiraaha, Nandi Crossroads, MG Hector nearby area
Time: 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Area: Galaxy Colony
Time: 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM

Residents in these areas are advised to plan their work accordingly during the scheduled power cut hours.

