 Bhopal News: 1,260 BMC's Sanitation Workers To Maintain Cleanliness In 3-Shifts In Aalami Tablighi Ijtema
Bhopal News: 1,260 BMC's Sanitation Workers To Maintain Cleanliness In 3-Shifts In Aalami Tablighi Ijtema

Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has made all the major preparations to ensure cleanliness during the Aalami Tablighi Ijtema - world's largest religious gathering - set to begin here on Friday. The responsibility for maintaining sanitation across the venue and surrounding areas will rest entirely with the civic body.

Updated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 07:26 PM IST
Bhopal News: 1,260 BMC's Sanitation Workers To Maintain Cleanliness In 3-Shifts In Aalami Tablighi Ijtema

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has made all the major preparations to ensure cleanliness during the Aalami Tablighi Ijtema - world's largest religious gathering - set to begin here on Friday. The responsibility for maintaining sanitation across the venue and surrounding areas will rest entirely with the civic body.

According to BMC officials, around 1,260 sanitation workers will be deployed for the event. Each of the city’s 21 zones will contribute 60 employees, who will work in three shifts to maintain hygiene throughout the massive gathering. Around 460 workers will be on duty in each shift to manage waste disposal, sweeping, and overall sanitation.

BMC’s additional commissioner Varun Awasthi has assured that no accumulation of garbage or waste will be allowed at any time during the congregation.

Varun Awasthi, Additional commissioner, BMC, said, “A round-the-clock monitoring system will be in place to maintain a clean and hygienic environment for all attendees.”

