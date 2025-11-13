MP News: BJP Pushes For Stronger Govt-Party Coordination |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A meeting for boosting coordination between the government and the saffron party organisation was held at the Chief Minister’s residence in Bhopal on Thursday night.

The co-organisational general secretary of the party, Shivprakash, said everyone should work in coordination with each other. The decisions of the government and the organisation should be unanimously taken.

Everyone should get importance, he said, adding that the party workers play a pivotal role in forming a government, and they should feel that the government belongs to them.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, regional organisational general secretary Ajay Jamwal, state in charge Mahendra Singh, party’s state president Hemant Khandelwal, and Deputy Chief Ministers Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda were present at the meeting.

Among the ministers who participated in the meeting were Kaliash Vijayvargiya, Prahlad Patel, Rakesh Singh and the organisational general secretary, Hitanand Sharma.

It was also discussed that the Congress has begun to prepare for the next assembly elections, and nobody should take the party lightly.

The government and the organisation should work in tandem. The meeting also discussed the party’s new office-bearers who have been recently included in the organisation.

It was also discussed at the meeting that workers who did not get a place in the organisation should be given priority in the political appointments.

According to sources, the leaders also discussed starting political appointments in December.

The party workers have been waiting for a long time for the appointments in corporations and boards.

The leaders of the organisation told the government to take a decision on the issue as early as possible.

A list consisting of the names for political appointments was prepared during the tenure of VD Sharma as the state party’s president.

After Khandelwal has taken over as the new state president, exercises for political appointments have begun afresh.

At the meeting, it was also discussed that the orders of political appointments should be issued to those whose names have been selected. There may be another round of discussion over the issue.

In the meeting, it was discussed that the party men should not make any statement in public, which gives the message of disunity in the organisation.

Shivraj, Scindia not invited

The party mulled over inviting union ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Jyotiraditya Scindia to the meeting. But as there was no consensus among the leaders of the state party unit over the issue, both were not called to the meeting. According to sources, it spawned resentment among the party leaders.