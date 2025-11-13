Bhopal News: Cyber Police To Track Child Porn Material Collectors, Distributors | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After a month-long operation Nayan, which was run across the state with 50 crimes registered and over 40 accused arrested, now the cyber police are focusing on those involved in collecting, storing and later circulating child pornography and obscene content about women, said an official here on Thursday.

Earlier during the operation, 25 fake and pornographic websites, 65 social media URLs, 45 email IDs and 60 mobile numbers were identified and blocked.

SP Cyber, Pranay Nagwanshi said that according to the court orders, child pornography was totally banned. The MP cyber police were running an operation in which child and women-related obscene material collected, stored and circulated would be checked.

“One can watch it, but downloading and keeping it for 24 hours in mobile and not informing the police or circulating it to others is unlawful and such people will be arrested,” he said.

He also added that the police would search the upward stream (the supplier) and try to arrest him.

He added that they had received 833 complaints out of which 50 were found correct.

TSP help

The MP police are going to take the help of the Telecommunications Service Priority (TSP), which collects the data of the entire country. The police will segregate the numbers of the state and start the investigations.

The TSP is a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) programme, managed by Cyber and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), which mandates that service providers prioritize voice and data circuits provisioning and restoration requests made by organizations with national security and emergency preparedness missions.