 Bhopal News: Cyber Police To Track Child Porn Material Collectors, Distributors
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: Cyber Police To Track Child Porn Material Collectors, Distributors

Bhopal News: Cyber Police To Track Child Porn Material Collectors, Distributors

After a month-long operation Nayan, which was run across the state with 50 crimes registered and over 40 accused arrested, now the cyber police are focusing on those involved in collecting, storing and later circulating child pornography and obscene content about women, said an official here on Thursday.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 10:17 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Cyber Police To Track Child Porn Material Collectors, Distributors | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After a month-long operation Nayan, which was run across the state with 50 crimes registered and over 40 accused arrested, now the cyber police are focusing on those involved in collecting, storing and later circulating child pornography and obscene content about women, said an official here on Thursday.

Earlier during the operation, 25 fake and pornographic websites, 65 social media URLs, 45 email IDs and 60 mobile numbers were identified and blocked.

SP Cyber, Pranay Nagwanshi said that according to the court orders, child pornography was totally banned. The MP cyber police were running an operation in which child and women-related obscene material collected, stored and circulated would be checked.

“One can watch it, but downloading and keeping it for 24 hours in mobile and not informing the police or circulating it to others is unlawful and such people will be arrested,” he said.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Man Booked For Securing DGM Post At Cosmetic Surgery Centre With Fake Documents
Mumbai News: Man Booked For Securing DGM Post At Cosmetic Surgery Centre With Fake Documents
Mumbai News: Man Duped Of ₹24 Lakh By Fraudsters Claiming Link To Patra Chawl Case
Mumbai News: Man Duped Of ₹24 Lakh By Fraudsters Claiming Link To Patra Chawl Case
NCP Releases List Of 40 Star Campaigners For Upcoming Local Body Elections
NCP Releases List Of 40 Star Campaigners For Upcoming Local Body Elections
Mumbai Experiences Cold & Dry Weather, AQI Above 200
Mumbai Experiences Cold & Dry Weather, AQI Above 200

He also added that the police would search the upward stream (the supplier) and try to arrest him.

He added that they had received 833 complaints out of which 50 were found correct.

Read Also
Bhopal News: 1,260 BMC’s Sanitation Workers To Maintain Cleanliness In 3-Shifts In Aalami Tablighi...
article-image

TSP help

The MP police are going to take the help of the Telecommunications Service Priority (TSP), which collects the data of the entire country. The police will segregate the numbers of the state and start the investigations.

The TSP is a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) programme, managed by Cyber and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), which mandates that service providers prioritize voice and data circuits provisioning and restoration requests made by organizations with national security and emergency preparedness missions.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: Cyber Police To Track Child Porn Material Collectors, Distributors

Bhopal News: Cyber Police To Track Child Porn Material Collectors, Distributors

MP News: Madhya Pradesh's BJP Politicians Keeping Eye On Bihar Poll Outcome

MP News: Madhya Pradesh's BJP Politicians Keeping Eye On Bihar Poll Outcome

Happy Children’s Day! Little Hearts, Big Courage; Sometimes The Smallest Voices Tell The Strongest...

Happy Children’s Day! Little Hearts, Big Courage; Sometimes The Smallest Voices Tell The Strongest...

Bhopal News: Little Kids, Big Dreams; Inspiring Stories Of City’s Young Achievers

Bhopal News: Little Kids, Big Dreams; Inspiring Stories Of City’s Young Achievers

MP News: Topan Speciality Films To Invest ₹950 Crore In Pithampur

MP News: Topan Speciality Films To Invest ₹950 Crore In Pithampur