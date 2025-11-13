 MP News: Madhya Pradesh's BJP Politicians Keeping Eye On Bihar Poll Outcome
The results of the Bihar assembly election are going to be declared on Friday. The BJP leaders of the state are keeping an eye on the outcome. Many leaders from the state canvassed for the party in the Bihar election. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav himself campaigned for 27 Vidhan Sabha seats in Bihar.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 11:39 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Madhya Pradesh's BJP Politicians Keeping Eye On Bihar Poll Outcome

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The results of the Bihar assembly election are going to be declared on Friday. The BJP leaders of the state are keeping an eye on the outcome.

Many leaders from the state canvassed for the party in the Bihar election. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav himself campaigned for 27 Vidhan Sabha seats in Bihar.

He made several trips to the state to woo the Yadav voters. BJP’s state in charge, Mahendra Singh and Hitanand Sharma, were given the responsibility of a zone.

Ministers Vishvas Sarang, former minister Narottam Mishra, Arvind Bhadoria, and many other leaders campaigned for the ruling party in Bihar.

They are waiting for the results from the areas where they campaigned.

Only Digvijaya Singh did electioneering for the Congress in a few places. So, the state Congress leaders are not curious about the Bihar poll outcome.

