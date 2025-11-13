Bhopal News: Little Kids, Big Dreams; Inspiring Stories Of City’s Young Achievers |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Be it sports, cinema, or science, children in the city are making remarkable strides across diverse fields, proving that talent knows no age. Their achievements go far beyond what one would expect at their years. On the eve of Children’s Day, The Free Press spoke to some of these young achievers who shared their journeys and dreams.

Honoured with Inspire Manak Award 2024

Aarush Nag,15, was selected for the student exchange programme organised by the Science Department of the Japanese Government. In June this year, Aarush embarked on a 7-day trip to Japan to meet Japan's Nobel Laureate Scientist and Mathematician Prof. Jin Akiyama.

He also visited prestigious science and research institutions in Japan. He was also awarded the prestigious INSPIRE MANAK AWARD 2024 by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, to encourage innovative students across the country.

His dream is to become a space scientist and American astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson is his idol. “He explains everything very well,” he said. His mother Rakhi Pandey is a homemaker and his father Rakesh Kumar Nag is a doctor.

Worked in films, webseries TV ads

12-year-old Puhskal Puri is a talented child actor from Bhopal, who has exceptional acting skills for his age. He has already worked in two short films, two web series and in numerous TV ads, featuring alongside celebrities like Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar and Tiger Shroff.

He is also a part of Adarsh Bal Vidyalaya, a directorial venture of KK Menon. He is also shooting for another web series titled Rakt Brahmand, a Netflix web series directed by Raj & DK .

His short film Jungle Book is slated for release soon. “ I want to make a career in acting. Akshay Kumar is my favourite actor. He adapts so wonderfully to every role he plays.”

His father Naresh Dhoulpuriya and mother Sarika Dhoulpuriya are state government officials.

Medal in International Kudo C’ship

Amaya Aman Arora is 10 and studies in Class 5. She won the Bronze Medal in the Under-11 Girls (Above 39 kg) category at the 17th Akshay Kumar International Kudo Championship held in Surat.

Amaya is also a skater and has been skating since the age of four and won many state and district medals and was selected for nationals too. But that has not affected her studies. She has been the class topper since Class 1 and has won many medals in Olympiads.

Her father, Aman Arora works for a leading private company and her mother, Rashmi Arora is a homemaker. “Karate, dance and studying are my other hobbies and I like all of them equally,” she said.

Debut film with Abhishek Bachchan

14-year-old Daivik Baghela's debut film, ‘Kaalidhar Laapata,’ starring Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan, created waves both in India and abroad. Daivik's performance was widely praised and he has been nominated for an award by the Indian Television Academy (ITA). He had essayed the role of Ballu, the constant companion of Abhishek Bachchan in the film.

Daivik’s father Sharad, is a private sector employee and an amateur theatre artist and his mother Archana is a teacher. “I want to be an actor. I learned acting from my home. My father is my first acting guru,” he said, Daivik will be next seen in Pratish Mehta's upcoming film, scheduled for release soon.