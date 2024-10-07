 MP Drug Haul: Probe Expanded To Multiple Districts; One Arrested In Mandsaur, Handed Over To Gujarat ATS
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP Drug Haul: Probe Expanded To Multiple Districts; One Arrested In Mandsaur, Handed Over To Gujarat ATS

MP Drug Haul: Probe Expanded To Multiple Districts; One Arrested In Mandsaur, Handed Over To Gujarat ATS

Accused in police custody.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, October 07, 2024, 11:32 PM IST
article-image
Drug Haul: Probe Expanded To Multiple Districts; One Arrested In Mandsaur, Handed Over To Gujarat ATS | FP Photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Mandsaur police, on Monday, arrested one of the accused in the Bhopal drug manufacturing case and handed him over to the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) for further investigation. The operation stems from a recent raid in Bhopal, where authorities seized illegal drugs valued at over Rs 1,800 crore.

The operation has sparked heightened activity among law enforcement agencies, as they work to dismantle the networks involved in this illicit trade. The accused, identified as Harish Anjana, was apprehended in the Nahargarh police station area of Mandsaur.

Ratlam range DIG Manoj Kumar Singh said that Anjana has a troubling history, with four previous cases registered against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in both Mandsaur and Gwalior.

Read Also
Bhopal Drug Factory Scandal: Member Of BJP Yuva Morcha Among 3 Arrested After MD Worth ₹1800 Cr...
article-image

During interrogation, police gathered crucial information regarding the trafficking of MD drugs and associated chemicals, which are believed to have been sourced from Vapi and Ahmedabad in Gujarat. The investigation is expanding, with police coordinating efforts across multiple districts, including Mandsaur, Neemuch, Pratapgarh and Chittorgarh.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Matunga Police Rush To Solve 5 Robberies In Dadar Building After Bombay HC Intervention
Mumbai: Matunga Police Rush To Solve 5 Robberies In Dadar Building After Bombay HC Intervention
Thane Crime: 28-Year-Old Man Arrested For Allegedly Killing Friend After Quarrel Over Petty Issue While Under the Influence of Alcohol
Thane Crime: 28-Year-Old Man Arrested For Allegedly Killing Friend After Quarrel Over Petty Issue While Under the Influence of Alcohol
Mumbai: BMC Forms Flying Squad To Tackle Water Shortages And Contamination Issues Amid 7 Lakes At 99% Capacity
Mumbai: BMC Forms Flying Squad To Tackle Water Shortages And Contamination Issues Amid 7 Lakes At 99% Capacity
PMC Bank Fraud: Special Court Grants Bail To Ex-MD Joy Thomas After 5 Yrs
PMC Bank Fraud: Special Court Grants Bail To Ex-MD Joy Thomas After 5 Yrs

Notably, in a joint operation of the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), MD drugs worth Rs 1,814 crore and raw materials were seized from a factory in Bagroda industrial estate near Bhopal.

Earlier, two persons were arrested in this connection. The ATS in a statement stated that this is the largest illegal factory ever busted by the Gujarat ATS. The arrested accused have been identified as Amit Chaturvedi (57) and Sanyal Prakash Bane (40).

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Drug Haul: Probe Expanded To Multiple Districts; One Arrested In Mandsaur, Handed Over To Gujarat...

MP Drug Haul: Probe Expanded To Multiple Districts; One Arrested In Mandsaur, Handed Over To Gujarat...

Madhya Pradesh: Stray Dogs Maul Calf To Death In Alot

Madhya Pradesh: Stray Dogs Maul Calf To Death In Alot

Caught On Cam: Angry Bull Attacks 10-Year-Old Boy, Tosses Him In The Air With Horns In Ujjain

Caught On Cam: Angry Bull Attacks 10-Year-Old Boy, Tosses Him In The Air With Horns In Ujjain

Congress To Hold Candle March In Bhopal For 'Beti Bachao Abhiyan' Today; PC Sharma Will Observe 25...

Congress To Hold Candle March In Bhopal For 'Beti Bachao Abhiyan' Today; PC Sharma Will Observe 25...

Ujjain's Harsiddhi Shaktipeeth: Where Goddess Sati's Left Elbow Fell; Must-Know Facts About This...

Ujjain's Harsiddhi Shaktipeeth: Where Goddess Sati's Left Elbow Fell; Must-Know Facts About This...