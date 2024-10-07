MP Drug Haul: Probe Expanded To Multiple Districts; One Arrested In Mandsaur, Handed Over To Gujarat ATS

Drug Haul: Probe Expanded To Multiple Districts; One Arrested In Mandsaur, Handed Over To Gujarat ATS | FP Photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Mandsaur police, on Monday, arrested one of the accused in the Bhopal drug manufacturing case and handed him over to the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) for further investigation. The operation stems from a recent raid in Bhopal, where authorities seized illegal drugs valued at over Rs 1,800 crore.

The operation has sparked heightened activity among law enforcement agencies, as they work to dismantle the networks involved in this illicit trade. The accused, identified as Harish Anjana, was apprehended in the Nahargarh police station area of Mandsaur.

Ratlam range DIG Manoj Kumar Singh said that Anjana has a troubling history, with four previous cases registered against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in both Mandsaur and Gwalior.

During interrogation, police gathered crucial information regarding the trafficking of MD drugs and associated chemicals, which are believed to have been sourced from Vapi and Ahmedabad in Gujarat. The investigation is expanding, with police coordinating efforts across multiple districts, including Mandsaur, Neemuch, Pratapgarh and Chittorgarh.

Notably, in a joint operation of the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), MD drugs worth Rs 1,814 crore and raw materials were seized from a factory in Bagroda industrial estate near Bhopal.

Earlier, two persons were arrested in this connection. The ATS in a statement stated that this is the largest illegal factory ever busted by the Gujarat ATS. The arrested accused have been identified as Amit Chaturvedi (57) and Sanyal Prakash Bane (40).