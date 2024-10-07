Bhopal Drug Factory Scandal: Member Of BJP Yuva Morcha Among 3 Arrested After MD Worth ₹1800 Cr Seized From 'Closed' Fertiliser Factory; Nearly 25Kg Was Being Produced Daily

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Narcotics Control Bureau, in a joint operation with the Gujarat ATS, has seized 900kg MD (Methylenedioxymethamphetamine) worth over 1800 crores from a closed factory in Bhopal. Sources said nearly 25 Kg of MD was produced at this 'locked' factory daily.

The factory was being operated by two men, one a resident of Bhopal and another from Maharashtra. The raid was conducted by a five member team of ATS and NCB led by Gujarat ATS DSP SL Chaudhary.

गुजरात ATS तथा NCB दिल्ली द्वारा भोपाल में की गई संयुक्त कारवाहीं के दौरान मध्य प्रदेश पुलिस के द्वारा सराहनीय मदद की गई। ऑपरेशन की सफलता में मध्य प्रदेश पुलिस के अमूल्य योगदान के लिए मैं उन्हें हार्दिक बधाई देता हूँ।



इस ऑपरेशन की आगे की इन्वेस्टीगेशन में भी मध्य प्रदेश पुलिस… — Harsh Sanghavi (@sanghaviharsh) October 6, 2024

According to information, some time ago, the Gujarat ATS caught a drug dealer who, during interrogation he informed that he sourced the drug from Bhopal. Acting on this tip off, Gujarat ATS gathered intelligence and located the factory. As soon as the location was confirmed, a five member team consisting of officers from Gujarat ATS and NCB, conducted a raid at the factory. The raid was led by ATS DSP SL Chaudhary.

In the raid, the team was successful in seizing over 900 Kgs of MD drug in solid and liquid form. Not only this, they managed to seize kilos of raw material that was used in the making of this drug.

The accused, identified as Sanyal Bane, a resident of Nashik and Amit Chaturvedi, a resident of Bhopal have been arrested by the authorities and further investigation is underway.

Factory's History

According to sources, the factory where the illegal drug was being produced was owned by one AK Singh, a resident of Bharat Nagar, Bhopal. He had a furniture production plant installed in the factory. Later, he switched and started producing fertilizers.

About seven months ago, Singh stopped the production and closed the factory. Here, he was approached by the accused who took the factory on rent.

One of the accused is a history sheeter

Sanyal Bane, one of the two arrested, has been booked several times before for the same drug business. In 2017, Bane was arrested by Amboli police, in Maharashtra for possession of one kg MD. He was sentenced to five years in prison.

After he was released, he met with Chaturvedi who was a chemical products supplier. They both joined forces and started producing drugs in the factory they rented.