 Bhopal Drug Factory Scandal: Member Of BJP Yuva Morcha Among 3 Arrested After MD Worth ₹1800 Cr Seized From 'Closed' Fertiliser Factory; Nearly 25Kg Was Being Produced Daily
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal Drug Factory Scandal: Member Of BJP Yuva Morcha Among 3 Arrested After MD Worth ₹1800 Cr Seized From 'Closed' Fertiliser Factory; Nearly 25Kg Was Being Produced Daily

Bhopal Drug Factory Scandal: Member Of BJP Yuva Morcha Among 3 Arrested After MD Worth ₹1800 Cr Seized From 'Closed' Fertiliser Factory; Nearly 25Kg Was Being Produced Daily

The factory was being operated by two men, one a resident of Bhopal and another from Maharashtra.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 07, 2024, 01:44 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Narcotics Control Bureau, in a joint operation with the Gujarat ATS, has seized 900kg MD (Methylenedioxymethamphetamine) worth over 1800 crores from a closed factory in Bhopal. Sources said nearly 25 Kg of MD was produced at this 'locked' factory daily.

The factory was being operated by two men, one a resident of Bhopal and another from Maharashtra. The raid was conducted by a five member team of ATS and NCB led by Gujarat ATS DSP SL Chaudhary.

Read Also
Bhopal MD Factory Scandal: 'Only A Tip Of Iceberg,' Congress Hits Out At Mohan-Govt; Posts Pics Of...
article-image
Read Also
MP: Heritage Liquor Policy Revamped To Drive Demand, Improve Visibility
article-image

According to information, some time ago, the Gujarat ATS caught a drug dealer who, during interrogation he informed that he sourced the drug from Bhopal. Acting on this tip off, Gujarat ATS gathered intelligence and located the factory. As soon as the location was confirmed, a five member team consisting of officers from Gujarat ATS and NCB, conducted a raid at the factory. The raid was led by ATS DSP SL Chaudhary.

In the raid, the team was successful in seizing over 900 Kgs of MD drug in solid and liquid form. Not only this, they managed to seize kilos of raw material that was used in the making of this drug.

FPJ Shorts
Attendance Of Underprivileged Students Improve Under Social Outreach Programmed By Mumbai School
Attendance Of Underprivileged Students Improve Under Social Outreach Programmed By Mumbai School
'Jaiswal & Pant Could Score 500 On Pakistan Highways': Fans Roast PCB For Preparing Flat Pitch During PAK vs ENG 1st Test In Multan
'Jaiswal & Pant Could Score 500 On Pakistan Highways': Fans Roast PCB For Preparing Flat Pitch During PAK vs ENG 1st Test In Multan
Manipur Police Seize Cache Of Arms & Ammunition From Kakching District
Manipur Police Seize Cache Of Arms & Ammunition From Kakching District
Rajasthan Safai Karamchari Recruitment 2024: Apply Now For Over 23,800 Positions; Salary Starting From ₹18,900
Rajasthan Safai Karamchari Recruitment 2024: Apply Now For Over 23,800 Positions; Salary Starting From ₹18,900

The accused, identified as Sanyal Bane, a resident of Nashik and Amit Chaturvedi, a resident of Bhopal have been arrested by the authorities and further investigation is underway.

Read Also
MP: Guest Teachers Encounter Issues Accessing Their Details On Portal
article-image

Factory's History

According to sources, the factory where the illegal drug was being produced was owned by one AK Singh, a resident of Bharat Nagar, Bhopal. He had a furniture production plant installed in the factory. Later, he switched and started producing fertilizers.

About seven months ago, Singh stopped the production and closed the factory. Here, he was approached by the accused who took the factory on rent.

Read Also
MP Updates: Teen Dies In Agar Malwa While Playing Cricket, 3 Killed In Truck Collision In Sidhi
article-image

One of the accused is a history sheeter

Sanyal Bane, one of the two arrested, has been booked several times before for the same drug business. In 2017, Bane was arrested by Amboli police, in Maharashtra for possession of one kg MD. He was sentenced to five years in prison.

After he was released, he met with Chaturvedi who was a chemical products supplier. They both joined forces and started producing drugs in the factory they rented.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal MD Factory Scandal: 'Only A Tip Of Iceberg,' Congress Hits Out At Mohan-Govt; Posts Pics Of...

Bhopal MD Factory Scandal: 'Only A Tip Of Iceberg,' Congress Hits Out At Mohan-Govt; Posts Pics Of...

Congress To Hold Candle March In Bhopal For 'Beti Bachao Abhiyan' Today; PC Sharma Will Observe 25...

Congress To Hold Candle March In Bhopal For 'Beti Bachao Abhiyan' Today; PC Sharma Will Observe 25...

Bhopal Drug Factory Scandal: Member Of BJP Yuva Morcha Among 3 Arrested After MD Worth ₹1800 Cr...

Bhopal Drug Factory Scandal: Member Of BJP Yuva Morcha Among 3 Arrested After MD Worth ₹1800 Cr...

MP October 7 Weather Update: Monsoon Withdraws From State; Cooler Weather Expected From October 20

MP October 7 Weather Update: Monsoon Withdraws From State; Cooler Weather Expected From October 20

Hindu Group Blocks Muslim Youths' Entry At Garba Event In Guna; Raises 'Love Jihad' Concerns (WATCH)...

Hindu Group Blocks Muslim Youths' Entry At Garba Event In Guna; Raises 'Love Jihad' Concerns (WATCH)...