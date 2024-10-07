 Bhopal MD Factory Scandal: 'Only A Tip Of Iceberg,' Congress Hits Out At Mohan-Govt; Posts Pics Of Accused BJP Member With Deputy CM Jagdish Deora
Gujarat ATS and NCB conducted a raid at a closed fertiliser factory in Bhopal and recovered drugs worth Rs 1800 crore.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 07, 2024, 01:45 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After Narcotics Bureau sleuths seized Rs 1800 worth MD drugs from a closed fertiliser factory in Bhopal on Monday, the opposition Congress turned active on social media. The Congress leaders slammed the Mohan Yadav-led government, saying the drug factory was only the tip of the iceberg and a bigger scandal in waiting.

Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar posted pictures of one of the three arrested persons—Harish Anjana, a resident of Mandsaur—with Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Deora. He alleged that Anjana is a member of the BJP Youth Wing.

"Big connections of ₹ 1824 crore MD Drug in Bhopal are coming to light. The third accused in this drug case, Harish Anjana of Mandsaur, who is a member of BJP Yuva Morcha, was also arrested. His connection is being seen with the big BJP leaders of the state. This photo is proof of that too! Earlier also, Harish was caught in the case of smuggling, and he even went to jail!

"This story hasn't ended yet! The silence of the government and BJP over this entire illegal drug smuggling is also surprising. CM Mohan Yadav heads the home department. Then why did you not get to know about this business going on right under your nose?

Congress Madhya Pradesh chief Jitu Patwari hit out at CM Mohan Yadav, who also handles the home dept, for not taking any action.

Similarly, former minister PC Sharma has also questioned the Mohan Yadav-led BJP government.

"A drug factory was operating right under the nose of Madhya Pradesh Police and Madhya Pradesh Chief Mohan Yadav. No one got a whiff of it. Gujarat ATS and NCB conducted a raid and recovered drugs worth Rs 1800 crore. "

