MP: Guest Teachers Encounter Issues Accessing Their Details On Portal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the ongoing demands for regularisation by guest teachers, technical issues with the guest teachers’ portal are adding to their problems. Several teachers are unable to access the portal, which is critical for their official recognition and employment status.

Without details being entered into the system, several other guest teachers are at risk of losing their jobs permanently. They fear that if the situation is not rectified soon, they will not be able to continue working as guest teachers, causing immense anxiety and financial strain.

The guest teachers, whose data has not been updated in the portal, have been working for free for the entire academic year without receiving any payment. In Bhind district, one such case has come to light. Guest teacher Parshuram Gurjar, who was appointed in July 2023, has been facing severe difficulties because his details have not been uploaded to the portal.

He is frequently visiting the Directorate of Public Instruction (DPI) in an attempt to resolve the issue, however, despite his efforts, no solution has been provided. He alleged that the school principal demanded a bribe of Rs 25,000 to process the necessary paperwork and ensure his portal feeding was completed.

He was the sole person managing a school with zero permanent teaching staff, conducting all classes for the entire academic session. Yet, despite his dedication, he has not been compensated even a single rupee for his work, he stated.