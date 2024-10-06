MP Updates: Teen Dies In Agar Malwa While Playing Cricket, 3 Killed In Truck Collision In Sidhi

Representative Photo

Agar Malwa (Madhya Pradesh): A 15-year-old boy died after he fell while playing cricket in Madhya Pradesh's Agar Malwa district on Sunday.

Makhan Singh, fell unconscious and died while playing cricket in Susner, located in Madhya Pradesh's Agar Malwa district, on Sunday morning.

The incident occurred around 9:30 AM when Makhan collapsed during the game. He was rushed to a government hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

Authorities confirmed that a post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death, and a case has been registered as an investigation is underway.

3 Dead In Sidhi Road Accident

In a separate incident, tragedy struck in Sidhi district when a truck collided with a motorcycle late Saturday night, resulting in the deaths of three individuals, including a 12-year-old boy.

The accident took place in Kubri village under the Bahri police station's jurisdiction. The victims—Mukesh Yadav (25), Manish Yadav (24), and Prakash Yadav (12)—were traveling on the motorcycle when the collision occurred.

Police officials reported that the bodies were handed over to the family members after post-mortem examinations on Sunday. The truck involved in the accident has been seized, and the driver is currently under interrogation.