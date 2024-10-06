Indore Crime Round-Up: Truck Mows Down Man; Man Booked For Molesting Subordinate; Youth Booked For Uploading Objectionable Pics Of Woman & More | Representative Image

Truck Mows Down Man

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 48-year-old man was mowed down by a truck under the Kishanganj police station limits on Friday. The incident occurred when the deceased was returning home from a construction site in Pithampur.

The deceased was identified as Mukesh, a resident of ShraddhaPuri NX. His family members said that he was a contractor and had gone to his site in Pithampur. He was returning home when he met with the accident. He was rushed to MY hospital, but he died on the way.

Man Booked For Molesting Subordinate

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man, working at Flipkart’s Best Price, allegedly molested his subordinate. Rau police registered a case against him on the complaint of the woman. Additional DCP Alok Kumar Sharma said that a 21-year-old woman lodged a complaint stating that she works at Flipkart’s Best Price.

She was returning home when her team leader Manoj Chauhan met her and offered to drop her home. When they reached her place, the accused asked her for a towel to dry himself. When the woman gave the towel, he held her hand with bad intention and molested her. The police registered a case against the accused under sections 74 and 75 of the BNS.

Youth Booked For Uploading Objectionable Pics Of Woman

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Azad Nagar police registered a case against a youth for uploading some objectionable pictures of a woman on social media after making her fake ID, an official said on Saturday. The police had detained the accused on the complaint of the woman.

Additional DCP Alok Kumar Sharma said that a 20-year-old woman lodged a complaint with Azad Nagar police stating that she was friends with the accused Arjun Khare of Hira Nagar at Rajwada from the time she was studying in class 12th whom she had met at Rajwada on Rangpanchmi at that time and they had clicked some pictures of themselves.

Later, the woman stopped chatting to the youth after which the youth began to threaten her of uploading her photos on social media. On October 3, she was informed by her friend’s brother that the accused Arjun had made her fake account and uploaded some objectionable photos of her. The police registered a case against the accused under sections 66(c), 66(d) and 67(a) of IT Act and detained him.

Man Takes Rs 30L Loan In Wife’s Name Without Consent, Booked

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was booked by Azad Nagar police for defrauding his wife by taking a loan of Rs 30 lakh on her name without her knowledge. Additional DCP Alok Kumar Sharma said that one Anjum Ansari lodged a complaint stating that her father had registered a plot on her husband’s name after her marriage.

Later, her husband Imran Ansari has an extra marital affair and they used to have domestic disputes over the same. The accused told her to open a bank account and made her sign the loan papers without her knowledge. Later, she came to know that her signature were used for taking the loan of Rs 30 lakh.

The accused did not pay the EMI of the loan and the bank officials reached her home and asked her to pay the due loan. She reached the police station and lodged a fraud complaint against her husband. The police registered a case against the accused under sections of fraud and began a probe. The woman had earlier too lodged a complaint of domestic violence against her husband.