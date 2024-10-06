Indore: Encroachments Removed In Vijay Nagar, Bombay Hospital Area | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In view of public health in the urban area, action was taken on the spot with the removal and market team in the area around Medanta Hospital Vijay Nagar and Bombay Hospital. During the proceedings, more than 73 spot fines were imposed.

The action was taken under the presence of Special Judicial Magistrate (Municipal Magistrate) Mukesh Gupta to provide clean and pure food/beverages to the citizens, control adulteration and dirt, encroachment and against those doing business without licence.

The action was taken by the team formed by the mobile court along with the team of officers and employees of the removal and market department at the shops located on both sides of Medanta Hospital Vijay Nagar and Bombay Hospital and the related connecting road.

During the proceedings, more than 73 spot fines were imposed on the spot for illegally constructed sheds on footpaths and roadsides, encroachments, shopkeepers doing business without licence and shopkeepers spreading garbage and filth, and an amount of more than Rs 2.38 lakh was collected.

Along with this, in order to facilitate the traffic, a joint action was taken by the District Administration, IMC and police against vehicles parked on the road and footpath from Juni Indore Bridge to Tower Square (both sides) under Zone 12, under which challan action of Rs 18,000 was taken on dozens of vehicles.