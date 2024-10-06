 Indore: Encroachments Removed In Vijay Nagar, Bombay Hospital Area
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Encroachments Removed In Vijay Nagar, Bombay Hospital Area

Indore: Encroachments Removed In Vijay Nagar, Bombay Hospital Area

The action was taken by the team formed by the mobile court along with the team of officers and employees of the removal and market department at the shops located on both sides of Medanta Hospital Vijay Nagar and Bombay Hospital and the related connecting road.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, October 06, 2024, 08:16 AM IST
article-image
Indore: Encroachments Removed In Vijay Nagar, Bombay Hospital Area | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In view of public health in the urban area, action was taken on the spot with the removal and market team in the area around Medanta Hospital Vijay Nagar and Bombay Hospital. During the proceedings, more than 73 spot fines were imposed.

The action was taken under the presence of  Special Judicial Magistrate (Municipal Magistrate) Mukesh Gupta to provide clean and pure food/beverages to the citizens, control adulteration and dirt, encroachment and against those doing business without licence.

The action was taken by the team formed by the mobile court along with the team of officers and employees of the removal and market department at the shops located on both sides of Medanta Hospital Vijay Nagar and Bombay Hospital and the related connecting road.

Read Also
Indore Updates: Buses To Operate From Nayta Mundla From September 8; Six Left In Fray In IMC...
article-image

During the proceedings, more than 73 spot fines were imposed on the spot for illegally constructed sheds on footpaths and roadsides, encroachments, shopkeepers doing business without licence and shopkeepers spreading garbage and filth, and an amount of more than Rs 2.38 lakh was collected.

FPJ Shorts
DRDO Invites Applications for Research Associate and Junior Research Fellow Positions
DRDO Invites Applications for Research Associate and Junior Research Fellow Positions
Premier League Matchday 7 Highlights: Liverpool Tops Table After Win Over Crystal Palace, Manchester City & Arsenal Register Comeback Win
Premier League Matchday 7 Highlights: Liverpool Tops Table After Win Over Crystal Palace, Manchester City & Arsenal Register Comeback Win
Maharashtra: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Calls For Lifting 50% Reservation Cap, Promises Caste Census
Maharashtra: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Calls For Lifting 50% Reservation Cap, Promises Caste Census
'Truly Annoying Me': Karan Johar Breaks Silence On Alia Bhatt-Vasan Bala's Jigra Casting Controversy, Urges To Avoid 'Clickbait Assumptions'
'Truly Annoying Me': Karan Johar Breaks Silence On Alia Bhatt-Vasan Bala's Jigra Casting Controversy, Urges To Avoid 'Clickbait Assumptions'

Along with this, in order to facilitate the traffic, a joint action was taken by the District Administration, IMC and police against vehicles parked on the road and footpath from Juni Indore Bridge to Tower Square (both sides) under Zone 12, under which challan action of Rs 18,000 was taken on dozens of vehicles.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Education Updates: State Education Centre Releases Marks Distribution Scheme For Class 5, 8...

MP Education Updates: State Education Centre Releases Marks Distribution Scheme For Class 5, 8...

No Meat & Liquor Shop On Roadside From Bada Ganpati To Pitra Parvat; Naxalism Will End Soon:...

No Meat & Liquor Shop On Roadside From Bada Ganpati To Pitra Parvat; Naxalism Will End Soon:...

Indore: Encroachments Removed In Vijay Nagar, Bombay Hospital Area

Indore: Encroachments Removed In Vijay Nagar, Bombay Hospital Area

IIM Indore Organises HR Conclave: Exploring HR As Strategic Biz Partner & Accessibility In Higher...

IIM Indore Organises HR Conclave: Exploring HR As Strategic Biz Partner & Accessibility In Higher...

Indore: Snag Hits IndiGo's Online Check-In Facility At City Airport; Flights Operation Disrupted For...

Indore: Snag Hits IndiGo's Online Check-In Facility At City Airport; Flights Operation Disrupted For...