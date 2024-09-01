Indore Updates: Buses To Operate From Nayta Mundla From September 8; Six Left In Fray In IMC By-Election | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The operation of long distance buses from newly-built Nayta Mundla Bus stand will begin from September 8 instead of September 1. The reason behind the delay is stated to be non-completion of the approach road.

Collector Asheesh Singh informed about it on Saturday. By carrying out strict action at the beginning of the month, the district administration had banned the operation of long distance buses from the central part of the city. It was creating a huge traffic congestion in those areas, from where these buses were being operated.

Collector Singh had given ultimatum to travel agencies to shift their offices outside the city or operate buses from Nayta Mundla bus stand. Accordingly, the construction of the approach road began right after that by removing hurdles.

Collector Singh said that the construction of the approach road has not been completed by August 31. Thus the operation of buses from new location Nayta Mundla Bus Stand is being deferred till September 8. The operation of buses going towards Mumbai will also begin from there within September 8.

IMC By-Election: 6 Left In Fray

Indore Municipal Corporation office | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the by-election of IMC’ ward 83 now 6 candidates are left in the fray. On the last day of withdrawal of nomination one candidate withdrew his name on Saturday. In this manner, a total of 6 candidates are now left in the fray. Election symbols have also been allotted to all the remaining candidates. On Saturday, Paras Jain a candidate from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) withdrew his name.

As per the final list, the candidates are-Jitu Rathore (BJP), Puja Sahani (BSP), Vikas Joshi (Congress), Pappu Malviya (independent), Vinod Singh (independent) and Yogendra Mourya (independent). Voting will be held on September 11 and counting of votes will be done on September 13 at the Nehru Stadium. Interestingly, the Congress party’s dummy candidate Pappu Malviya did not withdraw nomination and will still fight the election as an independent candidate.