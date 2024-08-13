 Indore: Long-Distance AICTSL Buses To Be Operated From Nayta Mundla Bus Stand
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Long-Distance AICTSL Buses To Be Operated From Nayta Mundla Bus Stand

Indore: Long-Distance AICTSL Buses To Be Operated From Nayta Mundla Bus Stand

An action plan will also be made to operate vegetable markets set up on the roads at an alternative place.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, August 13, 2024, 08:26 AM IST
article-image
Indore: Long-Distance AICTSL Buses To Be Operated From Nayta Mundla Bus Stand | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Long-distance buses operated by AICTSL will now be operated from Nayta Mundla Bus Stand. A mechanised parking lot will be built for two-wheelers in crowded markets.

An action plan will also be made to operate vegetable markets set up on the roads at an alternative place. For this, the officials concerned have been instructed to select the place. Collector Asheesh Singh informed about this in the TL meeting held here on Monday.

FPJ Shorts
GST Council To Conduct 54th Meeting On September 9
GST Council To Conduct 54th Meeting On September 9
'American Hotels Don't Get Hospitality': YouTuber Ishan Sharma Says Indian Counterparts Are Better
'American Hotels Don't Get Hospitality': YouTuber Ishan Sharma Says Indian Counterparts Are Better
New Royal Enfield Classic 350 Revealed: Launching September 1 with Major Updates
New Royal Enfield Classic 350 Revealed: Launching September 1 with Major Updates
'I Am All Over The Place': Kangana Ranaut Says Her Film Work Is 'Suffering' Due To Political Career As BJP MP
'I Am All Over The Place': Kangana Ranaut Says Her Film Work Is 'Suffering' Due To Political Career As BJP MP

The collector reviewed the resolution of time-bound documents and instructed the officers to ensure that the applications related to public problems are resolved within the time limit. He instructed them that continuous efforts should be made to improve traffic in the city.

Read Also
Triple Whammy For IIT Indore; DAVV Emerges As Madhya Pradesh’s Top University
article-image

The officials were directed to prepare a plan to operate long-distance buses by AICTSL from Nayta Mundla Bus Stand and a place should be selected for making mechanised parking for two-wheelers in crowded markets. For this, a meeting should be organised with the officials of the Market Association.

It was told that in this regard, a meeting has been scheduled at collector office on August 17. Singh instructed that the vegetable markets set up on the roads in the city should be shifted to other safe places. For this, he also instructed the officers to select alternative places.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP August 13 Weather Update: Monsoon Trough Brings Downpours To State; Heavy Rains Expected In Next...

MP August 13 Weather Update: Monsoon Trough Brings Downpours To State; Heavy Rains Expected In Next...

Indore: Man Kills Self After Shooting Brother In Money Dispute

Indore: Man Kills Self After Shooting Brother In Money Dispute

Indore Updates: CM Mohan Yadav In City On August 13; Youth Represents India At BRICS Youth Summit

Indore Updates: CM Mohan Yadav In City On August 13; Youth Represents India At BRICS Youth Summit

Indore: Four Banks Offer Loan To Buy IDA Flats In Scheme No. 103

Indore: Four Banks Offer Loan To Buy IDA Flats In Scheme No. 103

Indore: Man Who Left Wife, Son In 2020 Reunited

Indore: Man Who Left Wife, Son In 2020 Reunited