Indore: Long-Distance AICTSL Buses To Be Operated From Nayta Mundla Bus Stand | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Long-distance buses operated by AICTSL will now be operated from Nayta Mundla Bus Stand. A mechanised parking lot will be built for two-wheelers in crowded markets.

An action plan will also be made to operate vegetable markets set up on the roads at an alternative place. For this, the officials concerned have been instructed to select the place. Collector Asheesh Singh informed about this in the TL meeting held here on Monday.

The collector reviewed the resolution of time-bound documents and instructed the officers to ensure that the applications related to public problems are resolved within the time limit. He instructed them that continuous efforts should be made to improve traffic in the city.

The officials were directed to prepare a plan to operate long-distance buses by AICTSL from Nayta Mundla Bus Stand and a place should be selected for making mechanised parking for two-wheelers in crowded markets. For this, a meeting should be organised with the officials of the Market Association.

It was told that in this regard, a meeting has been scheduled at collector office on August 17. Singh instructed that the vegetable markets set up on the roads in the city should be shifted to other safe places. For this, he also instructed the officers to select alternative places.