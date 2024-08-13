Triple Whammy For IIT Indore; DAVV Emerges As Madhya Pradesh’s Top University

IIT Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indore, which slipped two notches down to secure 16th position in Engineering Category of NIRF Rankings-2024, has seen dip in its ranks in Research Institution and Overall categories also. Though it scored 64.72, which is higher than its previous score of 63.93 in 2023, the institute went two positions down in the list as other institutions scored higher marks in the Engineering category.

As far as Research Category is concerned, IIT Indore scored 52.70 marks this year as compared to 53.71 marks last year. The institute scored less in Overall category also this year. It scored 57.31 marks compared to 58 marks in last year’s rankings. Contrary to IIT Indore’s performance, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) not only managed to retain its position in the band of 101-150 institutions in University Category but it also secured 50th rank in State Public University category. DAVV is the only university in the state to have found place in this new category introduced from 2024.

In SPU category, the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) awarded ranks to top 50 institutions category. Rest of the universities are put in the band of 51-100 SPUs. In terms of land and population, Madhya Pradesh is the only state which has mere one university in top-100 varsities under SPA category.

Tamil Nadu has the highest number of universities in top-100, to be precise 11, followed by Karnataka (10), Odisha (8) and West Bengal (8). While Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra have seven universities each, six universities from Kerala made it to the list. Delhi shared dais with Gujarat and Haryana as the trio states have four universities each in the list. MP along with Chhattisgarh and Bihar are among big states with only one university each in the list.

Why DAVV fails to make it to top-100?

Why DAVV fails to make it to top-100? |

Though Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) retained its position in the band of 101-150 universities, it once again failed to make it to the top 100 universities in the country due to a dearth of teaching and non-teaching staff and a lesser focus on research. Despite 40 appointments of late, close to 40 per cent of teaching posts are lying vacant in DAVV.

Non-recruitment of teachers not only affected teaching but also research activities in DAVV. Resultantly, the university could not improve its ranking and break into the top-100 varsity list.

Who is the leader-DAVV or Jiwaji University?

While DAVV retained its position in the band of 101-150 universities, its competitor Jiwaji University, Gwalior did not feature even in top 300 universities in the state. This has thrown up a big question before the people; which is the leading university in the state DAVV or Jiwaji? While DAVV has Grade A+ accreditation and features in the top 150 universities in the country, the latter has Grade A++ accreditation but does not find a place in even the top 300 universities list.