Indore Hospitals Ordered To Install Panic Buttons, Constitute Internal Committee For Women's Safety | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Hospitals with more than 100 beds will soon implement stricter security measures to enhance women's safety. Each hospital will be required to establish both internal committee and Vishakha Committee to address harassment and ensure safety. A hotline or panic button system is also being developed to provide immediate help in emergencies. To further improve security, the number of relatives visiting patients will be restricted and hospitals must install adequate CCTV cameras and deploy security guards.

A training module will be developed for the guards to handle security situations more effectively. These initiatives were announced by Collector Asheesh Singh during a meeting with hospital representatives at AICTSL on Saturday, attended by about 40 government and private hospitals’ representatives.

Concerns about security at MY Hospital were raised, noting its six unrestricted gates pose a risk for serious incidents. The need for better police response in emergencies was also discussed, with proposals for a safety app to alert authorities quickly during an incident. Dr Swati Prashant of Index Hospital shared their efforts in enhancing security, including installing over 600 CCTV cameras and forming internal safety groups.

Concerns about political interference in patient care were raised, urging that healthcare be free from such pressures. Collector Singh emphasised the importance of having functional safety committees and clarified that hospitals cannot withhold dead bodies over payment disputes. Regular meetings with police and mandatory mock drills are planned to improve preparedness. Hospitals will ensure no blind spots for CCTV coverage and guidelines on action against harassment will be prominently displayed.