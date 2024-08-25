 Indore: MY Hospital Launches Eye Donation Fortnight; 21 Lakh People Await Corneal Transplants
MY Hospital launches eye donation fortnight and over 21 lakh people await corneal transplants, only 50k donations take place in a year.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, August 25, 2024, 12:14 PM IST
Indore: MY Hospital Launches Eye Donation Fortnight; 21 Lakh People Await Corneal Transplants | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): ‘More than 21 lakh people in the country suffer from corneal blindness, but only 50k eye donations occur each year—an alarmingly low number,’ experts said during the inauguration of ‘Eye Donation Fortnight’ launched by the Department of Ophthalmology at MY Hospital to raise awareness about the urgent need for corneal transplants in India.

During the awareness programme, experts highlighted the critical shortage of eye donors and dispelled common myths surrounding eye donation. They stressed that corneal blindness, often resulting from defects in the eye's cornea, can be remedied through transplants, restoring vision to those affected.

The hospital's eye bank has already helped thousands regain their sight through such donations. Meanwhile, patients who regained their vision after receiving corneal transplants shared their life-changing experiences. Santoshi Bai from Khandwa described how a corneal transplant at MY Hospital helped her see again after years of blindness, offering her ‘a new life, not just new eyes.’

Similarly, Nasim, a 70-year-old from Indore, expressed her joy in being able to see clearly again after a transplant. Dr Preeti Rawat and Dr Shweta Walia from MY Hospital emphasised that raising awareness about corneal blindness and eye donation is essential. They urged the public to consider eye donation as a virtuous act that can benefit multiple people. Currently, over 200 people in Indore district alone are on the waiting list for a corneal transplant.

Indore: MY Hospital Launches Eye Donation Fortnight; 21 Lakh People Await Corneal Transplants

Indore: MY Hospital Launches Eye Donation Fortnight; 21 Lakh People Await Corneal Transplants

