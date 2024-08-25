 Madhya Pradesh: Tribal Youth Ends Life In Lockup, 4 Cops Suspended
Madhya Pradesh: Tribal Youth Ends Life In Lockup, 4 Cops Suspended

The 25-year-old, accused of multiple bike thefts, reportedly used a torn bedsheet to fashion a noose, climbed onto a bucket, and hanged himself from the window rod of the lockup.

Updated: Sunday, August 25, 2024, 10:03 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh: Tribal Youth Ends Life In Lockup, 4 Cops Suspended | Representational Picture

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A tribal youth, Dharmendra Singh, allegedly committed suicide inside the lockup of Pandhana police station on Friday night. He had been brought in for questioning for bike thefts.

The 25-year-old, accused of multiple bike thefts, reportedly used a torn bedsheet to fashion a noose, climbed onto a bucket, and hanged himself from the window rod of the lockup.

The incident, which oc- curred around 10 pm, has led to the suspension of four police personnel, including Pandhana police station in- charge Vikas Khinchi, sub-inspector Himal Damor, and constables Narayan and Anil. A judicial inquiry has been initiated to investigate the circumstances leading to the tragic event. Dharmendra, who had been in police custody since August 21, was allegedly kept in the lockup for four days.

However, his wife, Ranu Bai, alleges foul play, accusing the police of killing her husband and staging the suicide. The body has been sent for post-mortem at the district hospital, where a large crowd, including tribal organizations, has gathered. The Jai Tantya Bhil Tribal Youth Organization is demanding that the responsible officers be charged, the family be compensated with 1 crore, and a government job be provided to a family member.

