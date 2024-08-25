Class 10th Student Abducted By Classmate, 4 Others In Bhopal | Representational image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A student of Class 10 at a private school in Koh-e-Fiza area of Bhopal was allegedly ab- ducted by his classmate and four of his accomplices on Saturday, who held him captive inside the car for over an hour and assaulted him, the police said.

Upon police's arrival at the scene, the accused left the victim and fled. A case has been registered against them.

Koh-e-Fiza police station TI Brijendra Marskole told Free Press that the incident took place in front of a pri- vate school, where both the victim and the accused study. As per police, the victim inadvertently hit the accused while shifting a bench inside the classroom.

This resulted in an argument between them and sub- sequently to seek revenge, the accused brought four of his friends and they abducted him. The accused forced the victim into a car and went to Saifia ground, where they thrashed him for an hour. Meanwhile, the victims friends informed his father about the incident, who called on his son's phone number. One of the accused answered the victim's phone and mis- behaved with his father.

His father informed the po- lice, who rushed to the scene along with him. Upon spotting the police, the accused fled.