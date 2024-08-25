 Class 10th Student Abducted By Classmate, 4 Others In Bhopal
Class 10th Student Abducted By Classmate, 4 Others In Bhopal

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, August 25, 2024, 09:56 AM IST
Class 10th Student Abducted By Classmate, 4 Others In Bhopal | Representational image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A student of Class 10 at a private school in Koh-e-Fiza area of Bhopal was allegedly ab- ducted by his classmate and four of his accomplices on Saturday, who held him captive inside the car for over an hour and assaulted him, the police said.

Upon police's arrival at the scene, the accused left the victim and fled. A case has been registered against them.

Koh-e-Fiza police station TI Brijendra Marskole told Free Press that the incident took place in front of a pri- vate school, where both the victim and the accused study. As per police, the victim inadvertently hit the accused while shifting a bench inside the classroom.

His father informed the po- lice, who rushed to the scene along with him. Upon spotting the police, the accused fled.

