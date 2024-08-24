Bhopal: 1 Killed, 5 Injured As Van Ferrying 6 From Ashta Overturns

Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The head of a family based in Ashta was killed while five others were injured when their recklessly-driven van rammed into a tree and overturned in Khajuri Sadak area. Khajuri Sadak police station TI Neeraj Verma told Free Press that the van was ferrying six people including four of a family and a driver.

He added that deceased Wahid Qureshi (36) was a resident of Ashta in Sehore district. He was a farmer who had planned to visit Bhopal with his son, nephew and niece. The family along with their driver Waseem were on way to Bhopal from Ashta on Thursday night. In Khajuri Sadak area, the van lost control and rammed into a tree following which it overturned. Wahid’s head banged against the windshield glass of the vehicle. His son Wajid, daughter Rahat, nephew Saka and niece Tausifa sustained injuries. The driver Wasim was injured too.

All of them were rushed to a nearby hospital where Wahid died during treatment on Friday. The remaining members of the family and driver survived and are being treated at a private hospital in Bhopal.