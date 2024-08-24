Higher Secondary School Teachers To Receive Rs 15k For Tablet Purchase Under NEP In Bhopal

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A total of 75,598 teachers in higher secondary schools will get Rs 15,000 to purchase a new tablet under National Education Policy, a decision that will cost Rs 113.39 crore. The education department has issued directives to all district collectors to ensure completion of this process by December 31.

Additionally, the teachers should purchase tablets and submit the bills to the government by November. Out of the 90,000 secondary school teachers in the state, those teaching in high schools have already been provided with tablets.

Now, 75,598 teachers in secondary schools will receive their tablets. These tablets are being provided under STAR Scheme for 2024-25 academic session as part of Teachers Resource Package. Instead of directly giving tablets to teachers, the government will provide them with the necessary funds to purchase tablets themselves.

After the purchase, all details of the tablets will be recorded and kept by the government. The tablets will have 26 specified features. The tablets will have required software specified by the department. After purchasing the tablets, teachers will have to upload the bill and specifications to a module developed with the support of the MP State Electronics Development Corporation. Following this, the Rs 15,000 reimbursement will be transferred to teachers’ accounts through MPSEDC.

To be tracked for 4 yrs

The tablets will be tracked for four years. After this, the tablets will be considered to have no residual value, which will allow teachers to use them for personal purposes. The time limit for the tablets will be calculated from the date of purchase and if a teacher retires before the four-year period ends, they will repay the government at a rate of Rs 3,750 per year for the remaining time.