Bhopal: 'Hum Jaan De Denge...' Cries Bhadbhada Demolition Victim After Son Kills Self, Alleges 'Threats' By Municipal Corporation To Raze Their New Shanty (VIDEO)

Bhopal: Former Resident Of Bhadbhada Basti Hangs Self After Receiving Threats Of Demolition New Shelter 'The Tin Sheds' (VIDEO) |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A heartbreaking video of a grieving mother has surfaced on social media after her son hanged himself to death in Bhopal. She alleged that the repeated threats by the municipal corporation to raze their shanty in the TT Nagar area, where the family took shelter after the Bhadbhada house demolition, forced her son to take the extreme step.

"Hum jaan de denge..." the video shows the woman crying inconsolably, accusing the Bhopal district administration and the municipal corporation of her son's death.

The deceased has been identified as Shadab. He worked as an autorickshaw driver to earn a livelihood. Shadab would live with his family in a slum area opposite Hotel Taj on Bhadbhada Road. However, earlier this year, the houses were demolished.

Watch the video here:

Threats of destroying the tin sheds as well

The family, in February, shifted to small shanty made up of tin shed at TT Nagar. The residents here alleged, “Now, we are constantly being harassed by the municipal corporation and administration. They repeatedly threaten to demolish our sheds here as well. Unable to bear the harassment, Shadab decided to end his life.”

Helpless mother threatens to kill self

“Hum apni jaan de denge! Hum bahut pareshan hain. Budhi maa hai, Budhe baap hai. Humara koi dekhne wala nahi hai,” (I will kill myself) cries the mother of the deceased in the video.

This incident has sparked widespread anger among the residents against the administration.

The TT Nagar police station in-charge, Manoj Patwa, said the deceased's body has been sent for a post-mortem and a case has been registered in the matter. Also, an investigation is underway.