Bhopal: 40 JCB Machines Bring Down 30 Houses On Day 1 Of Bhadbhada Basti Demolition Amid Heavy Security | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Amid heavy police presence, Bhopal Municipal Corporation and district administration demolished 30 houses out of 386 illegally constructed structures in Bhadbhada Basti on Wednesday. Thursday will see the demolition of 110 more houses, all declared illegal by the National Green Tribunal.

Early in the morning, both the district administration and BMC swiftly mobilized, arriving at the Bhadbhada slum area with JCB machines, loading vehicles, and other equipment. Heavy police force was deployed in and around the Basti, ensuring that no outsiders would approach the area. Roads leading to Bhadbada Basti were barricaded by the police, and even media personnel were denied access to the site until 3 pm.

Read Also Bhopal: Eviction Begins At Bhadbhada Slum Opposite Hotel Taj

The demolition process started peacefully, and there was no protest from the local residents. Around 40 JCB machines were pressed into service to raze the illegal structures. Those whose homes were demolished stood in stunned silence as their dwellings were being torn down.

FP Photo

Three options offered to displaced people

Collector Kauslendra Vikram Singh told Free Press that 30 houses were evacuated after getting consent from the local residents. On Thursday, 110 houses will be evacuated. Three options have been given to people of Bhadbhada basti. - accommodation under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Scheme, a plot, and a cheque of Rs 1 lakh. Even if someone takes the cheque of Rs 1 lakh, they can still apply for a PMAY House or plot. Sources at district administration said that 1 BHK flat is being offered to residents of Bhadbhada Basti in Malikhedi and Kalkheda, while plots are being made available to them in Chandpur.

Dwellers got no relief from HC, NGT and even Waqf Board

BMC Commissioner Frank Nobel said to the Free Press that in the past, local residents have approached the High Court and managed to get the stay which got vacated later. Afterwards, local dwellers have also knocked on the doors of NGT where they failed to put up their side properly. On Tuesday, they approached the Waqf Board as well, and there also their records were not found in order. The evacuation exercise is being carried out on the orders of NGT.

Diggy writes to CS

Former CM Digvijay Singh wrote a letter to the Chief Secretary, requesting to cancel the evacuation process underway at Bhadbhada basti. He said as the case is being heard in Waqf Court and in light of this, the process to evacuate the 100-year-old human settlement should be. He alleged that without providing proper rehabilitation, BMC is demolishing the houses. The water and electricity connections have been disconnected in violation of norms. As of now, exams of class 10 and 12 are also underway.