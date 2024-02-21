BMC Begins Cleanup: Bhadbhada Slum Evictions Commences From February 21

Bhadbhada Encroachment Removal Starts | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation has started removing the encroachment from Bhadbhada slum on Wednesday morning. Slum is located in front of Hotel Taj in the city. Around 9 am, 26 families agreed to vacate their homes.

As per Bhopal Collector Kaushalendra Vikram Singh, after the order of NGT, 386 encroachments are to be removed from Bhadbhada colony. People were given time till Tuesday. The district administration had given him three options – compensation amount, approval of PM residence and place in Chandbad. Rest of the people are also being made to vacate their houses voluntarily.

The Municipal Corporation team has started action against encroachment from Wednesday. The police have barricaded and stopped the commotion in the area. 1000 police personnel have been deployed on the spot.

Reason behind encroachment removal

About 200 families who were living in the dam's restricted area had to be moved, as per an order from the National Green Tribunal (NGT). Since the encroachers' settlement was approaching the submergence area, the local government had given them till Tuesday to relocate.

Before agreeing to move, the slum inhabitants want rehabilitation from the administration, while the administration argues that the impacted families have been given options through the PM Housing For All (HFA) program.