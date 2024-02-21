AIIMS Bhopal Performs 15-Hour Surgery To Remove World's Longest Spinal Tumor

AIIMS, Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Surgery of Longest intramedullary spinal tumour was done at AIIMS Bhopal in the department of neurosurgery. A 22 years female, a resident of Rajgarh district, underwent 15 hours of surgery.

The intramedullary tumours are inside the spinal cord and to reach them the spinal cord has to be opened. A laminotomy was done from cervical to D12 vertebra. Total excision of the tumour was done and the case was finished in exhausting 15 hours. The tumour was around 40 cm in length. After tumour removal the spine laminotomy was fixed with mini plates and screws.

A 22 years old female was diagnosed in Neurosurgery OPD with weakness of all the 4 limbs and was admitted for complete evaluation. MRI of whole spine was done in the Radiology Department. MRI showed an intramedullary tumour extending from cervicomedullary junction to D11 vertebra.

AllMS treats two stage 4 cancer patients with Immunotherapy

AIIMS Bhopal's Radiotherapy Department treated two patients with advanced-stage cancers using immunotherapy.

Both cases, one with stage 4 lung cancer and brain metastasis and the other with stage 4 esophageal cancer resistant to conventional treatments, showcaseed the potential of immunotherapy. The patients achieve complete remission, offering hope for those battling aggressive cancers.

Dr. Rajesh Pasricha pointed at the immense potential of immunotherapy in treating resistant advanced cancers, providing a beacon of hope for countless patients. Further research is needed to confirm long- term efficacy, but these successes mark a significant step forward in the fight against cancer, he added.