Bhopal: 'Had Only Rs 150,' Son Booked For Not Performing Mom's Last Rites

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 55-year-old son has been booked for apparently not performing the final rites of his mother in Bhopal, on Monday. The accused son, in his police statement, said that he had only Rs 150, therefore he could not arrange the funeral.

Gunaga Thana in-charge Arun Kumar Sharma explained that 80-year-old Tulsi Bai and her 55-year-old son Jagga, also known as Jagdish, reside in Dilaud village. Due to illness, Tulsi Bai passed away on the night of February 13.

Police have filed an FIR against a son for not following the traditional customs and rituals for his deceased mother's final rites on Monday. This incident came to light when the police initiated legal action against the son, and also arranged the final rites. The case is from Gunaga village in Bairasia tehsil.

Son's Explanation: Only Had 150 Rupees

Jagga informed the police that after his mother's demise, he carried her on his shoulder to the nearby forest area, about 300 meters away from the village. There, he buried her body in a pit dug for plantation and returned to his place to sleep. The accused explained to the police that he only had 150 rupees, which is why he couldn't arrange the traditional funeral for his mother and opted to bury her instead.

Villagers Suspected Foul Play in the Death

Following the incident, villagers expressed suspicion about the elderly woman's death, causing Jagga to flee out of fear. Meanwhile, the police retrieved the body and conducted a post-mortem on February 15. According to the initial autopsy report, the death was confirmed as natural. Subsequently, on February 17, an FIR was filed against Jagga alias Jagdish under Section 297 of the IPC for not following traditional rites. He has been released on bail.