Bhopal: SPs Of Four Districts Changed, 10 IPS Officers Transferred

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): SPs of four districts Neemuch, Betul, Chhindwara and Jhabua including 10 IPS officers transferred, by the state government, the orders issued on Monday.

SP Niwari, Ankit Jaiswal is the new SP of district Neemuch, commandant 25th SAF Bhopal Nishchal Jharia is appointed as SP Betul.

AIG posted at PHQ, Manish Khatri is the new SP of Chhindwara, deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Padam Vilochan Shukla is appointed as SP Jhabua.

SP Jhabua Agam Jain is appointed as commandant 25th SAF Bhopal.

ADG Rewa range KP Venkatashwar Rao is appointed as ADG Narcotics, PHQ Bhopal. IG Rail MS Sikarwar is appointed as IG Rewa zone.

IG/DIG rural Indore RK Hingankar is appointed as officer on special duty (OSD) CM.

OSD to CM Anshuman Singh is appointed as IG law and order police headquarters Bhopal. IG Arvind Kumar Saxena is appointed as IG Gwalior zone.

Five IAS officers shifted, Sheopur Collector removed

State government transferred five IAS officers on Monday night. Sheopur Collector Sanjay Kumar has been shifted as Additional Secretary. Swatantra Kumar Singh, Secretary, Backward Class and minority welfare department has been posted as Commissioner, Commercial Tax, Indore.

Singh will have the additional charge of Managing Director, Madhya Pradesh Finance Corporation, Indore. His name created ripples when Mandsaur firing incident took place. At that time, he was Collector Mandsaur.

Lokesh Kumar Jatav, Commissioner, Commercial Tax, Indore, with additional charge of MD, Madhya Pradesh Finance Corporation, Indore has been posted as Secretary, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department.

Anurag Chaudhary, Additional Secretary, Animal Husbandry, dairy development, fishery welfare and fishery development department has been appointed as Managing Director, Mining Corporation. He replaces Rajiv Ranjan Meena who has been shifted as Additional Secretary.