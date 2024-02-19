Bhopal: Photograph Of Ex-CM Kamal Nath Missing From Congress Posters Amid BJP Buzz

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Amid speculations of former CM Kamal Nath joining BJP, his photograph was spotted missing from the posters raised at Congress demonstration in Bhopal on Monday. The rally was called to protest Income Tax dept’s moves to freeze the party’s bank account.

Not only Nath’s, but picture of Congress stalwart was also missing from the posters at the demonstration site.

Several Congress leaders and party workers including MLA Arif Masood, former minister PC Sharma, Mahila Congress State President Vibha Patel and others were present in the protest.

The demonstration was called by the district Congress committee, president Praveen Saxena.

Former minister PC Sharma said, "The way the bank account of the Congress Party was frozen is a malicious act of the Central Government. They are freezing the account of a national party that fought for the country's independence. Apart from this, notices were served to several Congress leaders and to appear before the IT office in Delhi. Today we have staged a protest in front of the Income Tax Office against all these injustices.”

He further added "Elections (Lok Sabha polls) are about to be held and freezing the party's accounts at this time is wrong and unethical. Therefore, we are holding a peaceful protest against it.”

He further alleged that there is pressure from the Central Government on the Income Tax Department due to which this action is being taken.

Earlier, Congress general secretary Ajay Maken alleged that the party's accounts were frozen by the Income Tax department and called it the "freeze of democracy".