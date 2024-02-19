 Bhopal: Photograph Of Ex-CM Kamal Nath Missing From Congress Posters Amid BJP Buzz
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Photograph Of Ex-CM Kamal Nath Missing From Congress Posters Amid BJP Buzz

Bhopal: Photograph Of Ex-CM Kamal Nath Missing From Congress Posters Amid BJP Buzz

Congress protests outside IT office in Bhopal over party's frozen account

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, February 19, 2024, 06:48 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Amid speculations of former CM Kamal Nath joining BJP, his photograph was spotted missing from the posters raised at Congress demonstration in Bhopal on Monday. The rally was called to protest Income Tax dept’s moves to freeze the party’s bank account. 

Not only Nath’s, but picture of Congress stalwart was also missing from the posters at the demonstration site.

Several Congress leaders and party workers including MLA Arif Masood, former minister PC Sharma, Mahila Congress State President Vibha Patel and others were present in the protest.

The demonstration was called by the district Congress committee, president Praveen Saxena.

Read Also
Indore: Mom Foils Neighbour's Attempt To Rape Her 15-Year-Old Daughter
article-image

Former minister PC Sharma said, "The way the bank account of the Congress Party was frozen is a malicious act of the Central Government. They are freezing the account of a national party that fought for the country's independence. Apart from this, notices were served to several Congress leaders and to appear before the IT office in Delhi. Today we have staged a protest in front of the Income Tax Office against all these injustices.”

He further added "Elections (Lok Sabha polls) are about to be held and freezing the party's accounts at this time is wrong and unethical. Therefore, we are holding a peaceful protest against it.”

He further alleged that there is pressure from the Central Government on the Income Tax Department due to which this action is being taken.

Earlier, Congress general secretary Ajay Maken alleged that the party's accounts were frozen by the Income Tax department and called it the "freeze of democracy".

Read Also
MP: 200 Litres Adulterated Mustard Oil Found In Jabalpur Oil Factory During Surprise Inspection
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Photograph Of Ex-CM Kamal Nath Missing From Congress Posters Amid BJP Buzz

Bhopal: Photograph Of Ex-CM Kamal Nath Missing From Congress Posters Amid BJP Buzz

MP Cabinet: Honorarium for Gaushalas To Be Hiked To Tackle Stray Cattle, Says CM Yadav

MP Cabinet: Honorarium for Gaushalas To Be Hiked To Tackle Stray Cattle, Says CM Yadav

MP Weather Update: Day Temperature Rises; Light Rain & Thunderstorm Likely Till Feb 22

MP Weather Update: Day Temperature Rises; Light Rain & Thunderstorm Likely Till Feb 22

MP: Tractor-Bike Crash Kills 'Mama' Returning From Niece's 'Bhaat Ceremony' In Gwalior; Visuals...

MP: Tractor-Bike Crash Kills 'Mama' Returning From Niece's 'Bhaat Ceremony' In Gwalior; Visuals...

MP: 200 Litres Adulterated Mustard Oil Found In Jabalpur Oil Factory During Surprise Inspection

MP: 200 Litres Adulterated Mustard Oil Found In Jabalpur Oil Factory During Surprise Inspection