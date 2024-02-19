Indore: Mom Foils Neighbour's Attempt To Rape Her 15-Year-Old Daughter

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 15-year-old student in Indore was allegedly sexually assaulted by her neighbour, police said on Monday. The accused invited her to his home on the pretext of some work on Saturday and forced the girl to take off her clothes. However, the timely arrival of her mom saved the minor girl.

According to the Erode police, the student's mother lodged a complaint against the neighbour under charges including assault, the POCSO Act, and other related sections.

The complaint arose when the student's mother returned home from an event on Saturday evening. At around 10 pm, upon her return, she noticed her daughter heading towards their neighbour's residence. The mother then called her son, and together, they began knocking on the accused neighbour's door, but there was no response. After the girl's family threatened to break down the door, the accused finally opened it.

The daughter appeared to be scared. Upon inquiry, she revealed that the accused had called her to his house under the pretext of some work and then tried to forcibly remove her clothes. The daughter resisted, after which he threatened to kill her.

The mother informed the police that the accused originally hails from Dewas and resides close to their residence. Following the mother's complaint, the police took him into custody.