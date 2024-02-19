Indore: 32-Year-Old Man Dies Of Heart Attack During Evening Walk With Wife

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 32-year-old man passed away after suffering a silent attack on Sunday during an evening walk with his wife in Indore.

The deceased, identified as Jagdish, complained a sudden chest pain during the stroll and fell unconscious on the ground. His wife immediately called a doctor. However, before medical help could arrive, Jagdish passed away. He was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead upon arrival at the emergency ward.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening. His wife, along with her brother-in-law, had taken him to fetch some household items from a nearby store when the incident occurred.

According to family members, Jagdish had lost his parents earlier and was the sole brother among five sisters. Married just two years ago, his sudden demise came as a shock to his wife and sisters, who were kept in the dark about the severity of his condition until Monday morning. Doctors suspect a silent heart attack, a post-mortem report is pending for confirmation.

This incident comes shortly after Rahul Raikwar, 26, suffered a similar fate in the Musakhedi area of Indore on Saturday. Riding pillion on a bike with his younger brother, Rahul experienced a heart attack and collapsed en route. Rushed to the hospital, doctors declared him dead on arrival, attributing his death to a silent attack.