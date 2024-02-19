IIM Indore Campus Takes Flight In Global Bird Count, Showcasing Commitment To Environmental Conservation | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a display of dedication to environmental preservation, the Indian Institute of Management Indore (IIM Indore) joined the worldwide Campus Bird Count 2024 on Sunday, February 18, 2024. The event, spanning four days globally, witnessed enthusiastic participation from students, staff, and professors who meticulously catalogued 40 bird species thriving within the lush 193-acre green campus.

Led by Director Prof. Himanshu Rai, the institution has been a consistent contributor to nature conservation efforts. Prof. Rai highlighted the institute's commitment, stating, "At IIM Indore, we believe in not just imparting management education but also fostering a sustainable and eco-friendly environment."

The campus, known for its greenery and planned landscaping, hosts a diverse range of bird species. During the bird watch, Ashy Prinia, Asian Koel, Black Drongo, Fantail, Tailor Bird, White-rumped kingfisher, Common Quail, Coppersmith Barbet, Laughing dove, Golden Oriole, Green bee-eater, Greater Coucal, Grey hornbill, Indian Roller, Indian Silver Bill, Lesser Whitethroat, Asian Pied Myna, Oriental white eye, Peafowl, Purple Sunbird, Red Vented Bulbul, and Oriental Magpie Robin were spotted.

"The bird watch revealed an abundance of avian activity, particularly congregating around the Radha-Krishna temple on campus, Spiritual Garden, and residential areas," remarked Prof. Siddhartha Rastogi, Faculty, IIM Indore, who actively participated in the event.

Our dedication extends beyond the bird count, with over 100 bird feeders and bowls strategically placed across the campus to provide a safe haven for the avian inhabitants during extreme weather conditions.

Moreover, IIM Indore's commitment to green initiatives is evident in the extensive campus greening projects undertaken in recent years. With a plantation of 2,000 trees annually, Prof. Himanshu Rai emphasized, "We have meticulously planted over 150 tree species, including medicinal and rare plants, contributing to the flourishing biodiversity."

In addition to the tree plantation drive, our organic garden on campus yields a bountiful harvest of 10-12 tonnes of fruits and vegetables each year, distributed within the community. IIM Indore's socially conscious approach extends beyond flora, with a dog shelter on campus caring for over 30 dogs, including puppies available for adoption.

For sustainable energy practices, IIM Indore has embraced rainwater harvesting and solar technology. The recent inauguration saw the introduction of a solar tree, symbolizing the institute's commitment to renewable energy. Additionally, the institute has incorporated e-vehicles, significantly reducing reliance on traditional petrol-powered transportation methods. Moreover, AQI (Air Quality Index) monitors have been installed across the campus, demonstrating that the air quality inside the campus is consistently cleaner than that outside and in the surrounding city.

Over the years, IIM Indore has documented the presence of more than 70 bird species, eight snake species, 12 butterfly species, and numerous insects, spiders, moths, and bats. The meticulously planned spaces for ecological diversity and sustainability align with the institute's ethos of responsible management education.