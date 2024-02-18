MP: Single Mother Seema Agrawal Embarks On 2500 Km Journey From Jabalpur To Kathmandu Carrying Message Of Women Empowerment

Seema Agrawal |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Inspirational anchor lines have often resonated with many, but Seema Agrawal, a 49-year-old resident of Jabalpur Gaur Salivada, has truly internalized the essence behind them. Hailing from Jabalpur, she has proven that with determination, even the sky can be conquered.

Carrying a message of women empowerment, Seema is set to embark on a journey spanning approximately 2500 kilometers from Jabalpur to Kathmandu on her bicycle on February 20.

FP Photo

Despite being a single mother, Seema is not alone in her journey. Accompanied by her three daughters, who support her every step of the way, she sets out from Jabalpur to Ayodhya en route to Kathmandu. This isn't Seema's first endeavor of this nature; she has previously undertaken two cycling expeditions: one circumnavigating the Narmada River and another from Jabalpur to Kanyakumari, covering nearly 4500 kilometers.

Striving to eliminate societal injustices: Seema

During her travels, Seema visits small villages, advocating for the eradication of social evils such as the veil tradition, polygamy, dowry, discrimination against widows, casteism, communalism, and dowry. Her mission is to uplift and empower women, striving to eliminate these societal injustices.

In a statement, Seema Agrawal expressed her commitment to women empowerment, affirming her role as a catalyst for change in society.