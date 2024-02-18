 MP: Single Mother Seema Agrawal Embarks On 2500 Km Journey From Jabalpur To Kathmandu Carrying Message Of Women Empowerment
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Single Mother Seema Agrawal Embarks On 2500 Km Journey From Jabalpur To Kathmandu Carrying Message Of Women Empowerment

MP: Single Mother Seema Agrawal Embarks On 2500 Km Journey From Jabalpur To Kathmandu Carrying Message Of Women Empowerment

Seema has previously undertaken two cycling expeditions: one circumnavigating the Narmada River and another from Jabalpur to Kanyakumari, covering nearly 4500 kilometers.

Anamika PathakUpdated: Sunday, February 18, 2024, 05:54 PM IST
article-image
Seema Agrawal |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Inspirational anchor lines have often resonated with many, but Seema Agrawal, a 49-year-old resident of Jabalpur Gaur Salivada, has truly internalized the essence behind them. Hailing from Jabalpur, she has proven that with determination, even the sky can be conquered.

Carrying a message of women empowerment, Seema is set to embark on a journey spanning approximately 2500 kilometers from Jabalpur to Kathmandu on her bicycle on February 20.

FP Photo

Despite being a single mother, Seema is not alone in her journey. Accompanied by her three daughters, who support her every step of the way, she sets out from Jabalpur to Ayodhya en route to Kathmandu. This isn't Seema's first endeavor of this nature; she has previously undertaken two cycling expeditions: one circumnavigating the Narmada River and another from Jabalpur to Kanyakumari, covering nearly 4500 kilometers.

Read Also
7 Best Picks From Indore's Chappan Dukaan You Cannot Miss!
article-image

Striving to eliminate societal injustices: Seema

During her travels, Seema visits small villages, advocating for the eradication of social evils such as the veil tradition, polygamy, dowry, discrimination against widows, casteism, communalism, and dowry. Her mission is to uplift and empower women, striving to eliminate these societal injustices.

In a statement, Seema Agrawal expressed her commitment to women empowerment, affirming her role as a catalyst for change in society.

Read Also
6 Best South Indian Restaurants In Bhopal You Must Visit
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Single Mother Seema Agrawal Embarks On 2500 Km Journey From Jabalpur To Kathmandu Carrying...

MP: Single Mother Seema Agrawal Embarks On 2500 Km Journey From Jabalpur To Kathmandu Carrying...

MP: 3 Miscreants Loot ₹1 Lakh From Siblings On Pretext Of Police Checking In Gwalior 

MP: 3 Miscreants Loot ₹1 Lakh From Siblings On Pretext Of Police Checking In Gwalior 

MP: Kamal Nath To Retire From Politics? Son Nakul, His Wife Likely To Join BJP

MP: Kamal Nath To Retire From Politics? Son Nakul, His Wife Likely To Join BJP

42nd Foundation Day Of Bharat Bhavan: Saga Of King Vikramaditya Showcased Through 32 Puppets In...

42nd Foundation Day Of Bharat Bhavan: Saga Of King Vikramaditya Showcased Through 32 Puppets In...

MP: 'Jai Shri Ram' Flag At Kamal Nath's Delhi Residence; Digvijaya Calls Him 'Pillar Of Congress'...

MP: 'Jai Shri Ram' Flag At Kamal Nath's Delhi Residence; Digvijaya Calls Him 'Pillar Of Congress'...