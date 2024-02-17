6 Best South Indian Restaurants In Bhopal You Must Visit

By: Kajal Kumari | February 17, 2024
Are you too a South Indian food lover?? Well, then here's a list of Bhopal's South Indian cafes where you can satisfy your taste buds with delicious and warm Rassam, Idli, Dosa and what not!
1. The one loved by everybody. Indian Coffee House serves not only delicious but also a comforting meal which is prepared by chefs all the way from South India. Must Try: Biryani, Vada Sambhar, Masala Dosa if you are at ICH.
2. Other one in the list is Southern Spices where you can try Filter Coffee and Masala Idli. Location: MPT Palash Residency, TT Nagar
3. Next comes South Tak for one of the yummiest Jinni Dosa in Bhopal. Location: E-7 Arera Colony
4. Idli n More is famous among Bhopalis for its deccan taste and reasonable prices! Free Tip: Try their Masala Dosa, Peri Peri Idli
5. Coming to more of a typical South Indian Dosa called as Ghee Podi Masala Dosa which is available at Sambhar Café along with Rasam Vada.
6. Last, but not the least is Idli Junction. Why don't you explore the best dish at the restraunt?
So, which place are you going to hit this weekend with you loved ones?
Thanks For Reading!