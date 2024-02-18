 Wedding Day Buzzkill: Bee Invasion In MP's Guna Leaves Dozen Guests Injured
e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnewsWedding Day Buzzkill: Bee Invasion In MP's Guna Leaves Dozen Guests Injured

Wedding Day Buzzkill: Bee Invasion In MP's Guna Leaves Dozen Guests Injured

In fact, a bee hive was present on the roof of Guna's Kasturi Garden Hotel, who stung as many as 12 people.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Sunday, February 18, 2024, 02:42 PM IST
article-image
Wedding Day Buzzkill: Bee Invasion In MP's Guna Leaves Dozen Guests Injured | X

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A pleasant wedding ceremony on Sunday afternoon turned dreadful in Guna after a swarm of bees attacked the attendees leaving them severely injured. Almost a dozen people have been injured and few admitted to the ICU are currently undergoing treatment.

The matter came to light after a videographer present at the venue captured the incident and posted on social media. In fact, a bee hive was present on the roof of the hotel where the wedding was scheduled. 

In the video, it can be seen that the wedding guests, in order to save themselves from the stings, are lying down with their face against the ground at Kasturi Garden Hotel of Guna. Also, many panic-gripped people are trying to get inside the hotel rooms. 

Read Also
MP: 14 Cities Including Bhopal Cross 30°C, Light Rain Expected In Gwalior-Chambal
article-image

Eye-witnesses described how the swarm attacked the guests and began to sting them nonstop. The scene turned chaotic as people sprinted in a panic to get away from the ferocious bees.

Emergency services and local authorities responded to the situation promptly. Emergency medical experts raced to the area to give the wounded guests first aid right away. A few seriously injured people were admitted right away to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in order to receive additional care.

The hotel administration is currently being investigated to find out if the right safety measures were taken to prevent these kinds of events.

Read Also
'Baseless': Congress MP Manish Tewari's Office Rubbishes Rumours Of Him Joining BJP
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

After Sachin Tendulkar, Deepfake Video Of Virat Kohli & Anjana Om Kashyap Promoting Gaming App...

After Sachin Tendulkar, Deepfake Video Of Virat Kohli & Anjana Om Kashyap Promoting Gaming App...

'Kharge, Rahul In Touch With BJP': Fake Screenshots Of Republic TV Go Viral, Channel Issues...

'Kharge, Rahul In Touch With BJP': Fake Screenshots Of Republic TV Go Viral, Channel Issues...

'Cool' Number Plate Of CJI Chandrachud's Mercedes Car Goes Viral, Here's Why

'Cool' Number Plate Of CJI Chandrachud's Mercedes Car Goes Viral, Here's Why

Wedding Day Buzzkill: Bee Invasion In MP's Guna Leaves Dozen Guests Injured

Wedding Day Buzzkill: Bee Invasion In MP's Guna Leaves Dozen Guests Injured

IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Sarfaraz Khan Stood Back For Yashasvi Jaiswal To Lead To Dressing Room;...

IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Sarfaraz Khan Stood Back For Yashasvi Jaiswal To Lead To Dressing Room;...