Wedding Day Buzzkill: Bee Invasion In MP's Guna Leaves Dozen Guests Injured

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A pleasant wedding ceremony on Sunday afternoon turned dreadful in Guna after a swarm of bees attacked the attendees leaving them severely injured. Almost a dozen people have been injured and few admitted to the ICU are currently undergoing treatment.

The matter came to light after a videographer present at the venue captured the incident and posted on social media. In fact, a bee hive was present on the roof of the hotel where the wedding was scheduled.

In the video, it can be seen that the wedding guests, in order to save themselves from the stings, are lying down with their face against the ground at Kasturi Garden Hotel of Guna. Also, many panic-gripped people are trying to get inside the hotel rooms.

गुना में शादी में आए मेहमानों पर किया मधुमक्खियों ने हमला कर दिया, एक दर्जन लोग घायल हैं दो को आईसीयू में भर्ती करना पड़ा pic.twitter.com/mTxGg64beX — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) February 18, 2024

Eye-witnesses described how the swarm attacked the guests and began to sting them nonstop. The scene turned chaotic as people sprinted in a panic to get away from the ferocious bees.

Emergency services and local authorities responded to the situation promptly. Emergency medical experts raced to the area to give the wounded guests first aid right away. A few seriously injured people were admitted right away to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in order to receive additional care.

The hotel administration is currently being investigated to find out if the right safety measures were taken to prevent these kinds of events.