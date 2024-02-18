'Baseless': Congress MP Manish Tewari's Office Rubbishes Rumours Of Him Joining BJP

Congress MP Manish Tewari | ANI

Manish Tewari's office dismissed the rumors suggesting his potential move to the BJP as "baseless" and "unfounded", India Today reported. This clarification follows earlier reports claiming that Tewari, a Congress MP, was communicating with the BJP and considering running for the Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat in Punjab under the BJP's banner.

Tewari looking after development work in his constituency: Office

Tewari's office said, "The speculation that he will join the BJP is baseless and unfounded. Manish Tewari is in his constituency and looking after development work there. Last night, he stayed at a Congress worker's home."

Previously, reports indicated that Tewari had been communicating with the BJP, with suggestions that he was interested in running for the Ludhiana parliamentary constituency under the BJP's banner.

Speculations about Kamal Nath joining BJP

This development coincided with ongoing speculation about the potential defection of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, his son Nakul, and other MPs to the BJP before the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Jitu Patwari, the Madhya Pradesh Congress chief, dismissed these rumors as unfounded, emphasizing his disbelief in the notion of Kamal Nath joining the BJP, even hypothetically.

Earlier reports had hinted at Kamal Nath's dissatisfaction over not securing a seat in the Rajya Sabha.

Kamal Nath and his son Nakul Nath are reportedly in communication with the BJP leadership regarding a possible switch in political allegiance. The rumors intensified after Kamal Nath's arrival in Delhi on Saturday.

Addressing reporters in the capital, the seasoned politician stated that if any such move were to occur, he would disclose it to the media first.

Nath neither denies nor confirms rumours

When questioned about whether he was not explicitly denying the potential switch, Kamal Nath replied, "It is not about denying; you are making these assertions, you all are getting excited. I am not taking sides, but if there were any developments, I would inform you first."

Kamal Nath was recently removed from his position as the head of the Madhya Pradesh unit of the Congress, with Patwari assuming the role, following the party's disappointing performance in the state assembly elections last year.

The BJP secured a commanding victory with 163 seats out of the 230-member Madhya Pradesh assembly, while the Congress managed to win only 66 seats, down from the 114 it had secured in 2018.